Crota's End raid guide - Destiny 2

Crota’s End has returned as a reprised raid for Destiny 2. Bungie has brought the original Destiny raid into Destiny 2, and while it will be familiar to those who played it back in 2014, there are enough differences here that it ought to provide a decent challenge. The following Crota’s End raid guide details each encounter and what weapons to bring.

This guide will be updated throughout the weekend to reflect the changes to Crota’s End. Right now it details the way the raid was cleared back in Destiny 1.

Crota’s End weapon & build recommendations

Crota’s End is an enemy-heavy raid featuring several sections where going toe-to-toe with a tough opponent is unavoidable. As is always the case, any build and playstyle can get the job done, but these will be the tools you should use if you’re aiming for a clear.

You can’t very well go strolling into a raid without Divinity, Gjallarhorn, Tractor Cannon, and even Outbreak Perfected in your back pocket. While you might not use these, they are hands down some of the most useful weapons in Destiny 2.

Is it really a Crota's End raid if you're not using Gjallarhorn?

Additionally, because there will be a lot of Hive Knights, bring a Shotgun to knock them down quickly. You want something that dishes out a lot of damage, potentially something with slug rounds (Heritage, Nessa’s Oblation), One-Two Punch (Wastelander M5), or Trench Barrel (Basso Ostinato).

Long-range fights may also occur, specifically when in the bridge section or when attacking Wizards during the Ir Yut fight. Sniper Rifles like The Supremacy or Succession are all the rage right now, and are both easy to get.

Round this all off with whatever major add-clearing weapons you can bring. Forbearance remains one of the best Grenade Launchers in the game, Thunderlord shreds through groups of enemies, and even Tessellation can knock a whole swarm of foes out of the question.

For your team composition, it’s always worth having a Nightstalker Hunter using Shadowshot, a Warlock with Well of Radiance, and Titans with a Ward of Dawn. These will help keep you safe, increase your damage, and hinder your foes. Throw in some add-clearing Supers and one-and-done Supers for damage.

The Hellmouth



Stand on the plate until the bridge is formed. Walk to the end of the bridge and fall down into the Hellmouth. In Destiny 1, this wasn’t an encounter, but there’s a good chance players will need to do something here in Destiny 2’s version.

The Abyss



Challenge: Conservation of Energy: Pending...

The Abyss is the first encounter in Crota’s End that requires players move along pathways into darkness, using Hive lamps to guide their way.

Move from lamp to lamp Stay around lamps to drain Weight of Darkness Activate plate at the end and defend until the bridge forms Run to the end

Once everyone lands on the ground, run as a group to the first lamp you see. Any time you are not near a lamp, you will receive Weight of Darkness, which slows you down to the point that you cannot sprint or jump.

After you reach the first lamp and the Weight of Darkness drains, run as a group to the next one. Repeat this running and draining process until you pass through the entire labyrinth. At the end you will find an unformed bridge and a plate.

Stand on the plate to start building the bridge. As the bridge is constructed, enemies will swarm you, including Ogres and Knights. Hold your ground and defeat them as quickly as possible. Cross the bridge and run to the glowing door at the far end.

The Abyss section is all about add-clear and staying together. If someone gets left behind, there’s a good chance they’ll get swarmed and die. As soon as someone stands near a lamp, it will begin draining the Weight of Darkness and then explode – try to time it so all players arrive at the lamp simultaneously.

The Bridge



Challenge: Precarious Balance: Pending...

The Bridge fight has players defeating Swordbearer Knights, taking the swords, and crossing a bridge to the other side to defeat Gatekeepers.

Stand on the center plate to build the bridge Have a player under each Annihilator Totem to prevent it from wiping your team Defeat the Swordbearer, take his sword, cross the bridge, and defeat the Gatekeeper Repeat until three players are on the other side Three players on the side must stand on the plates, which activates the bridge Remaining players must defeat Swordbearers and cross to the other side

The most important thing to note about the Bridge encounter is that standing on the first plate begins building the bridge but also activates the Annihilator Totems. These Annihilator Totems will kill your whole team unless one player is standing under each one.

Begin by assigning who will be standing on the plate to activate the bridge, which two players will be under an Annihilator Totem, and the player that is crossing the bridge first. The remaining two players should focus on clearing enemies and protecting the players who have to stay in one location.

Shortly after standing on the plate, a Swordbearer will arrive. Defeat it and grab the sword it drops. The only way to cross the bridge is by holding the sword, if you aren’t holding one you will die or fall through the bridge. Cross the bridge and then use the sword to defeat the Gatekeeper – it is immune to all other damage.

Repeat this process until at least three players have crossed the bridge. Those three players will stand on the three plates available to them to start building the bridge or to keep it built. This means the remaining three players do not have to stand on the plate or under the Annihilator Totems and can more around freely.

Continue to defeat Swordbearers, cross the bridge, and defeat the Gatekeepers. Once all players are across, clear out the enemies and get ready to fight through the Thrall hallway.

The Thrallway



After the bridge section is complete, there is a mini section where you must fight up a literal hill while defeating Thrall and destroying Shriekers. At the end, drop down the hole to find the starting location of the second last encounter, Ir Yut, the Deathsinger.

The Thrall hallway (also, Thrallway), is simple enough. Use roaming Supers to clear out the Thrall and knock down the Shriekers with Rocket Launchers or other means. You can jump from box to box to avoid touching the floor if you’re getting hit.

Ir Yut, the Deathsinger



Challenge: Equal Vessels: Pending...

Old Destiny 1 Challenge: Defeat all enemies within the time limit (3 minutes) and defeat Ir Yut using a Swordbearer’s sword

The fight against Ir Yut, the Deathsinger, is all about speed and lethality. The goal is to defeat Ir Yut before she finishes singing her Liturgy of Ruin.

Enter the arena and defeat the Hallowed Wizards on the left and right Go inside the building and defeat the Shriekers to lower the barriers Defeat Ir Yut, the Deathsinger by any means necessary

As soon as you enter the arena Ir Yut the Deathsinger will begin to prepare her song as noted by the on-screen text. This is a 2 minute and 30 second preparation time after which she begins her Liturgy of Ruin which wipes the fireteam after 30 seconds. This means you have 3 minutes to defeat her.

The safest strategy is to split your team in half, sending one group left and one group right. Defeat the enemies that lead into Ir Yut’s room, this includes strong Wizards and Shriekers. Defeating the Shriekers is what lowers the shield, so they should be prioritized. However, there will also be plenty of Acolytes and Knights trying to thwart you.

Draw out the Wizards first and then head in to get the Shriekers. Once both are down, you will be free to access Ir Yut and defeat her. Use whatever you can to knock her down. When Ir Yut is defeated, clear the rest of the enemies and group up at the crystal.

For the challenge, Ir Yut must be defeated with a Swordbearer’s sword. A Swordbearer only spawns once everything else is defeated, which means you must be extremely deliberate about crushing everything in your path. When everything is gone except the boss, a Swordbearer will enter. Defeat it, grab its sword, and get the killing blow on Ir Yut with it. You can soften her up with other weapons, just don’t accidentally kill her with something else.

Destiny 2 notes: Judging by the Crota’s End reveal trailer, it appears that Ir Yut will be out on Crota’s platform. There’s a good chance you’ll still need to fight inside and then bring the fight back out to her.

Crota, Son of Oryx



Challenge: All For One: Pending...

Old Destiny 1 Challenge: You can only pick up the Swordbearer’s sword once

The final fight in the Crota’s End raid is against its namesake, Crota, Son of Oryx. This fight is all about making Crota kneel and using a sword to deal damage.

Stand near the crystal in the building to activate the fight Defeat the Swordbearer Knight that spawns outside and grab his sword Attack Crota using gunfire to get him to kneel Player with the sword attacks Crota until he stands back up Repeat this until the sword disappears, at which point the process will be repeated

In Destiny 1, only one player was responsible for dealing direct damage to Crota while everyone else was tasked with dealing enough damage to break his shield. It may or may not be changed in Destiny 2. Assuming it’s the same, assign one player to be the sword user – this ideally will be a Hunter who can go invisible easily to avoid taking aggro.

All the other players will need to clear enemies and focus on dealing damage to Crota. Once the player with the sword is ready to jump up and smack Crota, attack him using your heavy weapons (like Gjallarhorn and Rocket Launchers) to remove his shield. When his shield goes down, he’ll kneel, at which point he can be safely attacked with a sword.

After a brief damage window, he’ll stand back up. Have the sword holder retreat to safety and then have the fireteam shoot him again until he kneels. The sword user can run back in, deal more damage, and retreat. Repeat this process until the sword disappears.

When the sword is no more, the damage phase will be finished and you can reset and prepare for the next phase. During this time, Crota will run around his platform and enemies will spawn. Clear them out and take down the new Swordbearer that appears.

While all this is going on, there will be something called the Presence of Crota affecting you. This prevents health and shield regeneration. The only way to recover health is through the various abilities on offer as well as the Chalice of Light – this spawns down in the arena, in front of the door where the Swordbearer enters. You can grab the Chalice of Light from a player who is holding it by holding the interact button.

Additionally, any deaths will cause Crota to summon the Oversoul, a huge mass above him that will wipe the team. To prevent this, shoot the Oversoul until it disappears. When Crota is enraged, he will constantly summon the Oversoul.

Crota’s End might be one of the smaller raids but it’s certainly one of the more challenging additions. This raid guide will be updated over the course of the Day One raid as my team and I work out the best strategies and completes it. Check back regularly for updates as I add new information after each encounter is cleared. There’s also our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more raid walkthroughs and raid challenge explanations.