How to get the Osteo Striga Exotic Submachine Gun - Destiny 2 Guardians might not realize how easily they can get the Osteo Striga Submachine Gun in Destiny 2.

The Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2 came with a bunch of new Exotics, including the Osteo Striga Submachine Gun. In this guide, I’ll tell you how to get it, and it’s not as difficult as you might imagine.

How to get Osteo Striga

To get Osteo Striga Exotic Submachine Gun, players must first complete The Witch Queen campaign, then unlock the Weapon Pattern in the Patterns and Catalysts section of your Triumphs. Head to the Enclave on Mars to craft this weapon. Once at the Enclave, approach the Relic and choose the option to Shape a new weapon. This is a Primary Submachine Gun and can be found listed under those categories. Once you find it, hover your mouse or cursor over the gun and choose the option to Shape. You will then be given only one choice of perks for this weapon, so make your default selections and then choose Finalize Shape on the right side to lock everything in. You will then be given an Osteo Striga that is above your current base Power level, which is handy for those leveling up.

It should be noted that the Osteo Striga, like all weapons that you can craft, can be leveled up to Reshape with better perks more suited to your style of play. To do this, use the weapon in combat, and visit the Relic in the Enclave to see if there are any specific objectives required to unlock the perks you desire.

Getting the Osteo Striga really is that simple. You should be completing The Witch Queen campaign for many reasons, but this is not the least of them. The Osteo Striga is an interesting weapon with an Intrinsic Trait called Screaming Swarm. It fires a stream of sentient, toxic projectiles that track the targeted enemy. If you want to see how it performs in Crucible, you can check out the video embedded above.

Now that you know how to get the Osteo Striga, visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with The Witch Queen and all the challenging activities that await Guardians around the globe.