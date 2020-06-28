Destiny 2 - All Exotic Warlock Armor Get all the information you need on every piece of Exotic Warlock armor in Destiny 2.

The Warlock class in Destiny 2 has changed quite a bit since its humble beginnings in the original Destiny. Gone is the Sunsinger, replaced with the Dawnblade, which, in the right hands and with the correct Exotics, can be lifted from a disappointing subclass into a damage-dealing monster. Though not all Exotic armor is worth using, if you want to increase the lethality of your Warlock, whether it’s the Voidwalker, Stormcaller, or Dawnblade, you’re going to want to focus on using the perfect piece of Exotic armor.

Last updated on June 29, 2020

List of Exotic Warlock Armor in Destiny 2

Use the links below to jump to specific Destiny 2 exotic Warlock armor listings to learn more about each piece's type, intrinsic perk, and whether to use it or shard it.

For more information about other exotic armor in Destiny 2, be sure to check out our guide to all Exotic Titan armor as well as our guide to all Exotic Hunter armor.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

Type: Helmet

Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Actual Grandeur – Provides additional damage resistance during Nova Bomb. Nova Bomb kills grant Super energy.

Good or Bad: A decent addition to any Voidwalker’s repertoire of killing tools. The amount of Super energy you gain off of Nova Bomb kills is impressive, especially when clearing a wave of enemies.

Crown of Tempests

Type: Helmet

Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Conduction Tines – Arc ability kills increase the recharge rate of your Arc abilities and extend the duration of Stormtrance.

Good or Bad: Crown of Tempests is the ultimate Stormcaller Exotic thanks to its main perk which helps recharge the Super from Arc ability kills while also ensuring kills extend its duration. Any self-respecting Stormcaller needs this helmet.

Eye of Another World

Type: Helmet

Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Cerebral Uplink – Highlights priority targets and improves the regeneration speed of your grenade, melee, and Rift abilities.

Good or Bad: Eye of Another World really shines in Crucible, where improved charge rates of grenades, melees, and Rift energy can lead to an advantage over your opponent. Its Intrinsic Perk is subclass agnostic as well, so you won’t be disadvantaged using it on whatever subclass you prefer.

Nezarec's Sin

Type: Helmet

Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Abyssal Extractors – Void-damage kills increase ability energy recharge rate.

Good or Bad: Though Nezarec’s Sin’s Intrinsic Perk says “Void” it can actually be utilized by any subclass, as “Void-damage” relates to Void weapons as well. If you can afford to have an all-Void weapon build, Nezarec's Sin is for you.

The Stag

Type: Helmet

Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Dearly Departed – Grants Rift energy when you are critically wounded. On your death, creates a brief Healing Rift on your corpse.

Good or Bad: I used to believe The Stag was a terrible Exotic all Warlocks should avoid. While I do not think it is a top-tier option, it does shine in a few instances. When playing Competitive Crucible, where death is almost an inevitability, leaving a Healing Rift for your team can give them the buff they need to secure a kill or two.

Verity’s Brow

Type: Helmet

Helmet Intrinsic Perk: The Fourth Magic – Energy weapon kills grant Death Thrones, which provides a bonus to the damage of your grenades and grants you grenade energy. When you have Death Throes and throw a grenade, nearby allies gain greatly increased grenade regeneration for a short time.

Good or Bad: Verity’s Brow will probably never be someone's go-to Exotic, unless something catastrophic happens to the meta. The damage increase from the Death Throes mechanic is a nice addition, though.

Apotheosis Veil

Type: Helmet

Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Insatiable – Immediately regenerate health, melee, grenade, and Rift energy upon activating your Super. Nearby allies recharge class abilities faster.

Good or Bad: Apotheosis Veil doesn’t really fit into any Warlock meta right now, making it unfortunately weak in all instances. However, its immediate health regeneration on Super activation is useful for a last-second save when close to death. It's also nice for giving your allies a little bump in their class abilities.

Getaway Artist

Type: Gauntlet

Gauntlet Intrinsic Perk: Dynamic Duo – Hold grenade to convert your Arc Grenade into a supercharged Arc Soul. The Arc Souls functions as an autonomous turret.

Good or Bad: The Getaway Artist is an excellent Exotic for Warlocks who aren't looking to do maximum DPS damage with Geomags or focus entirely on ability regen with Crown of Tempests. The Sentient Arc Soul is a buffed-up Arc Soul from the Stormcaller's bottom tree. This thing lasts for 20 seconds and fires far more bolts at a faster rate. A great choice for PVP players who are looking for a little bit more damage when engaging other players. When using the bottom tree, the Rift refreshes the Sentient Arc Soul ability, allowing for a 40 second autonomous turret.

Sunbracers

Type: Gauntlet

Gauntlet Intrinsic Perk: Helium Spirals – Increases the duration of Solar Grenades. Solar melee kills grant unlimited Solar Grenade energy for a brief time.

Good or Bad: An absolute must-have for Dawnblade users. Sunbracers makes the Solar Grenade a DPS monster. Scoring a kill with a charged melee lets you throw as many Solar Grenades as you can for 5 seconds, which works out to roughly 4-5 grenades. You will melt through combat phases in the Leviathan raid and strip away a boss’ health in Strikes and Raids.

Karnstein Armlets

Type: Gauntlet

Gauntlet Intrinsic Perk: Vampire’s Caress – Melee kills instantly restore a large amount of health and continue to restore health afterwards for a short duration.

Good or Bad: Though they suffered a nerf, Karnstein Armlets are still worth using, especially if you’re a Stormcaller, as the Stormtrance Super counts as melee kills. The recent changes gives a nice bump of health on melee kill, followed by continued health regeneration for several seconds.

Winter's Guile

Type: Gauntlet

Gauntlet Intrinsic Perk: Warlord’s Sigil – Eliminating enemies with melee attacks increases your melee damage.

Good or Bad: An incredible piece of Exotic armor that makes the Warlock one of the only classes to be able to easily solo high-level activities like Nightfalls. Every melee kill increases the damage of the next melee, up to 5-times!

Aeon Soul

Type: Gauntlets

Gauntlets Intrinsic Perk: Aeon Energy – Throwing a grenade grants the following to nearby Aeon Cult allies: Grenade energy to Warlock, Melee energy to Titans, Dodge energy to Hunters. Other allies receive a fraction of the shared energy.

Good or Bad: This Exotic relies on other players in your Fireteam to use their own Aeon items. This is a terrible Exotic that really offers no interesting uses.

Ophidian Aspect

Type: Gauntlet

Gauntlet Intrinsic Perk: Cobra Totemic – Weapons ready and reload very quickly. Melee range is extended.

Good or Bad: Downright dirty. Slap these on a Stormcaller Warlock and use the Attunement of the Elements perk cluster for increased melee range, and you’ll be practically sniping enemies with your Warlock slap. Enjoy the hatemail.

Claws of Ahamkara

Type: Gauntlets

Gauntlets Intrinsic Perk: The Whispers – Gain an additional melee charge.

Good or Bad: This Exotic piece of armor is situational at best and likely only decent for those players who absolutely require a second melee for any of the Warlock subclasses. There is almost no situation where a second Warlock melee is more important than using some other piece of Exotic armor.

Contraverse Hold

Type: Gauntlet

Gauntlet Intrinsic Perk: Chaotic Exchanger – Resist incoming damage while charging your Void grenade with Chaos Accelerant, Feed the Void, or Handheld Supernova. Charged Void grenades return a random amount of grenade energy on a hit.

Good or Bad: Resisting incoming damage is a huge game-changer, especially in PVP. It just adds far more survivability to an already powerful subclass. Plus, being able to earn back a random amount of grenade energy means the next ‘nade will be ready even sooner.

Sanguine Alchemy

Type: Chest

Chest Intrinsic Perk: Blood Magic – Weapon kills while standing in any Rift pause the Rift's countdown, extending its duration. Further kills maintain and extend the length of the pause.

Good or Bad: A perk change has significantly altered how this Exotic chest piece is used. By extending a Rift's duration, you can essentially ensure your teammates have a Healing or Empowering Rift for an entire add-clearing phase.

Starfire Protocol

Type: Chest

Chest Intrinsic Perk: Fusion Harness – Fusion Grenades have an additional charge and recharge from empowered weapon damage. Fusion Grenade kills grant Rift energy.

Good or Bad: Situational benefits can be earned by using Starfire Protocol. They allow you to have four Empowering Rifts during the Emperor Calus fight, but it means missing out on using another Exotic. Back in the original Destiny, when grenades were a one-hit kill, having two of them was obviously a brilliant idea. Still, two grenades can sometimes be pretty decent.

Wings of Sacred Dawn

Type: Chest

Chest Intrinsic Perk: Tome of Dawn – When Dawnblade is equipped, aiming weapons while you're midair suspends you there for a short time, improving airborne accuracy, reducing incoming flinch, and granting damage resistance. Weapon hits extend this effect's duration.

Good or Bad: Destiny's in-air accuracy is terrible and mods and Exotic armor doesn't make it any more viable. These are useful only for creating meme content where you get sniper shots while in mid-air. But as soon as the enemy team catches on, you're just a floating skeet.

Vesper of Radius

Type: Chest

Chest Intrinsic Perk: Planetary Torrent – Rifts release an Arc shockwave when cast. Rift energy recharges faster when you are surrounded by enemies.

Good or Bad: Much like Starfire Protocol, the Vesper of Radius chest piece is a niche item. There's rarely a time when you'll want to keep enemies around you alive in order to simply speed up your Rift cooldown.

Chromatic Fire

Type: Chest

Chest Intrinsic Perk: Crystalline Transistor – Precision kills with your Kinetic weapon create an explosion in the element of your equipped subclass.

Good or Bad: Chromatic Fire offers a lot of utility and fun for Warlocks who prefer a bit of PVE action. The added explosion of the subclass element is significant, making add-clear a breeze, especially when coupled with the already powerful Ace of Spades.

Phoenix Protocol

Type: Chest

Chest Intrinsic Perk: Battle-Heart – Kills and assists you make while standing in your Well of Radiance return Super energy.

Good or Bad: An excellent choice for any Warlock running Well of Radiance while in PVE, especially during the Last Wish raid. The Well of Radiance lasts a decent amount of time, so there’s every chance Warlocks will regain a respectable amount of their Super back.

Geomag Stabilizers

Type: Boots

Boots Intrinsic Perk: Close Enough – When Chaos Reach Super energy is almost full, sprinting tops it off. Damaging enemies with Chaos Reach extends its duration.

Good or Bad: Geomag Stabilizers might be one of the best Exotics in the game. Being able to quickly cap off a near-full Super bar is pretty handy but being able to extend the duration of the Super when enemies are being hit by it is incredible. When attacking a boss, such as one in Gambit or some high-level activity, Geomag's can rinse the boss' health. This is a must-have item for Warlocks.

Transversive Steps

Type: Boots

Boots Intrinsic Perk: Strange Protractor – Sprint speed increased. After a short time sprinting, your currently equipped weapon is automatically reloaded.

Good or Bad: The Transversive Steps are too niche to be of much use to the vast majority of Warlock users. However, these can be good when using Grenade Launchers or chasing The Mountaintop.

Lunafaction Boots

Type: Boots

Boots Intrinsic Perk: Alchemical Etchings – Your Rifts gain the additional ability to increase weapon reload speeds. Empowering Rift makes weapons effective over longer ranges.

Good or Bad: While still good, the Lunafaction Boots used to be far better. The increased reload speed is nice, as is the greater ranges. These aren't really essential enemy now that instant-reloading perks are no longer a thing.

Astrocyte Verse

Type: Helmet

Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Move to Survive - Blink further and more frequently. Weapon readies quickly out of Blink and Radar remains up.

Good or Bad: Astrocyte Verse is a fairly powerful Exotic in the right hands. Having your weapon ready faster after Blinking will give you a competitive edge in Crucible if you're able to outmanoeuvre your opponent. Furthermore, the increased distance and frequency allows you to quickly reposition. In normal PVE activities, Blinking isn't really that important or even preferable.

Felwinter's Helm

Destiny 2 Warlock Exotic Armor Felwinters Helm

Type: Helmet

Helmet Intrinsic Perk: Warlord's End - Arc, Solar, and Void melee kills create a burst of energy that weakens nearby enemies. Finishers and kills against more powerful enemies increases the radius of the burst and the length of the weakening effect.

Good or Bad: Weakening the enemies around you is extremely powerful in PVE activities. During boss fights, killing an enemy that is close to a boss will increase your team's killing potential. Because this isn't a player buff, you will still be able to get the benefits of things like Weapons of Light and Well of Radiance. In Crucible, a melee kill is going to be less likely and getting one close to another enemy is going to be even less likely to happen.

Promethium Spur

Destiny 2 Warlock Exotic Armor Promethium Spur

Type: Boots

Boots Intrinsic Perk: Embers of Light - While Daybreak is active, defeating combatants or Guardians creates a Healing and Empowering Rift at their location.

Good or Bad: Promethium Spurs are an excellent Warlock Exotic. Daybreak is already a powerful add-clearing super and throw in Healing and Empowering Rifts, and now your allies have more places to heal and more killing potential. These should be a Solar Warlock's go-to Exotic for the foreseeable future.

Stormdancer's Brace

Destiny 2 Warlock Exotic Armor Stormdancers Brace

Type: Chest

Chest Intrinsic Perk: Ascending Amplitude - Each enemy you defeat with Stormtrance increases the damage you deal with Stormtrance.

Good or Bad: For those that like Stormtrance, this Exotic chest piece is going to be a decent pick. However, the damage increase with each kill probably isn't enough to outweigh the beneifts of Crown of Tempests. Following that, Chaos Reach is by far one of the most powerful Arc supers for a Warlock, rendering this Exotic one that will sit in your Vault.

There are only a handful of Exotic Warlock armor pieces that are worth picking up, and most of those are subclass agnostic. The subclass that suffers the most from lack of worthwhile Exotics is probably the Dawnblade, but it has its own issues to deal with. Even if an item on this list of Exotic Warlock armor is consider "bad", it's still worth picking up and holding onto, just in case it becomes vogue in the future.