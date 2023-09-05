Crota's End red border chest statue locations - Destiny 2 Find the hidden statues in Crota's End to spawn an extra chest after you defeat Crota.

Crota’s End has three pairs of hidden statues that can spawn an extra chest. By activating the correct one in all three pairs, players will receive a red border chest (Deepsight) after defeating Crota. This is a great way to farm up the Crota’s End weapon patterns.

Note: Leaving the raid will reset the reference statues. You must complete Crota’s End in one sitting to get the chest.

Here is a quick explanation of where to find the statues:

At the start of the bridge encounter (after the Abyss) On the other side of the bridge encounter (before the Thrallway) In the final arena (Ir Yut & Crota fight)

How to spawn the Crota extra chest

To spawn the bonus red border chest after defeating Crota, you must remember the order of three statues at the start of the raid and then activate the corresponding statues that match. Correctly activating the statues will cause the following text to appear on-screen: A choice echoes into the future. If you activate the wrong statue, the game will state you’ve made an irredeemable mistake.



Source: Shacknews



The statues at the start of the raid are around the Hellmouth, right before you drop down into the Abyss. The statues are in pairs and the order is important:

To the left on the cliff To the right on the balcony by the orange buildings To the right and down in the maw of the Hellmouth

Look at the statues in the above order and note which statue of each pair is alight. It will either be the statue on the left or the statue on the right.

Using these images as an example, you can see that the order would be: right, left, right. Your order may be different but there are only six different combinations it could be.

Now that you have the order, you must find another three pairs of statues in the raid. The location is listed above but here is a detailed explanation of their locations.

Bridge encounter statues (starting side)

The statues are in the side rooms below the stairs at the start of the bridge encounter.

Source: Shacknews

The first pair of statues is at the start of the Bridge encounter (the encounter after the Abyss). These statues are not next to each other. Stand at the stairs and face the plate that forms the bridge. One statue is in a room to your left and the other is in your room to the right. Go into the room that matches the position of the statue that was active on the cliff. Using the image above as an example, the right statue of the cliff pair was active so I would go to the room on the right.

Bridge encounter statues (ending side)

The statues are at the far ends of the curving area on the finishing side of the bridge encounter.

Source: Shacknews

The second pair of statues is on the far side of the Bridge encounter where the fight ends. Standing at the top of the bridge and looking toward the stairs that lead up to the Thrallway, the statues are to your left and your right, at the very end of the curved arena. Using the image above as an example, the left balcony statue was on fire so I would go to the left.

Final arena (Ir Yut & Crota)

The statues are directly above the crystal room.

Source: Shacknews

Be careful which one you activate when you jump up because your orientation will change.

Source: Shacknews

The last pair of statues is directly above the crystal room. When facing the Oversoul, one statue is above you on the left and the other is above you on the right. Be careful here, because when you jump up and face the statues you will be flipped. Again, using the image at the start of this guide as an example, the right statue of the Hellmouth pair was active, so I would jump up and activate the right statue (the one on the right side when facing the Oversoul).

When the final correct statue is activated a message will appear that says, “A balance is reached. To the victor go the final spoils” and then all you need to do is defeat Crota and the extra chest will spawn right beside his sword. This bonus chest will reward you with one red border (Deepsight) weapon from the raid. You can do this once per week. Read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more Crota’s End information, including help with the Challenges and the Title.