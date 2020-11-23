The Lament Exotic Sword - Destiny 2 Unlock the Lament Exotic Sword in Destiny 2 by completing the quest, Lost Lament.

The Lament Exotic Sword in Destiny 2 was introduced when the Deep Stone Crypt raid was completed for the first time. Acquiring this new weapon is a quick process, though it does require a bit of farming Vex using Swords – so come prepared. The Lament is an extremely powerful weapon, so consider getting it sooner rather than later.

The Lament – Lost Lament quest

Visit Banshee-44 and pick up the Lost Lament quest.

The first step in acquiring The Lament is to visit Banshee-44 in the Tower. He will have a quest called Lost Lament that tasks you with helping Banshee with some visions he’s been having by tracking down a fabled sword. You will need a sword for a lot of these steps, so make sure you’ve got one.

Step 1: Find 3 dead Exos

The first step on your journey to unlocking The Lament is to find and scan three dead Exos. There are nine dead Exo locations to find over Europa, but the easiest three are as follows.

Concealed Void Lost Sector

This Exo is at the very end of the Lost Sector, behind the boss chest.

Asterion Abyss

Find this Exo in the east of Asterion Abyss, by the path to the Nexus. It’s partially covered by some snow.

Well of Infinitude

The final Exo that’s nearby is in the Well of Infinitude, which is accessed via the Nexus in Asterion Abyss. When you reach the split in the Nexus, go right and follow the path down. The Exo is in the room after the sloping tunnel. There are little drones buzzing around it.

Step 2: Find the Giant Exo

The giant Exo head is found deep within the Creation arm of Bray Exoscience.

There’s a Giant Exo head you now need to find. This quest takes place in Creation, an area in the west of Cadmus Ridge – this is also where one of the Entropic Shards can be located. Track the blue banner on your map and head on over! Work your way through Bray Exoscience and Creation. It’s a long hike and you’ll need to do plenty of freefalling down to lower levels to reach the goal. Keep activating the AI until the quest continues.

Step 3: Bring a sword!

Now you’ll need to use a sword. Defeat Vex all around Europa for this step, but it’s easiest to do it in the Perdition Lost Sector. Yellow-health bar Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops do not count towards the total.

100 Vex defeated with a Sword

20 Sword final blows against Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops

The main challenge with this one will be getting enough Heavy ammo. Consider putting a Sword Ammo Finder mod on your armor or rally at a Public Event banner.

Step 4: Complete an Exo Challenge

The Exo Challenge is whatever is currently on offer at Bray Exoscience on Europa.

If you haven’t already, now is a good opportunity to complete Varik’s Old Secrets, New Challenges quest. This has you completing a jumping puzzle for the Clovis AI in a simulated area that slowly freezes you. If you have already done this, the Exo Challenge can be found on Europa in Bray Exoscience – it’s a new icon. At the time of writing it is called Simulation: Survival.

Step 5: Finishers against Vex

Go into the Perdition Lost Sector and start doing Finishers on Vex.

This step for The Lament has you performing Finishers on Vex. Powerful Vex earn you more progress. Like before, go into the Perdition Lost Sector to complete this quickly. A few taps of your weapon followed by your Finisher ought to do the trick.

Step 6: Rescue the Past – Glassway Strike

Defeat Vex in the Glassway Strike and you should get a piece of The Lament.

Complete the Glassway Strike to progress the quest. You’ll receive a Lost Lament fragment at some point toward the end by killing a Vex.

Step 7: Speak with Banshee-44

You will need to make space in your Power weapon slot for this broken piece of The Lament.

Go to the Tower and talk with Banshee. You’ll need space in your Power weapon slot for the broken piece of Lament.

Step 8: Bunker E15

Banshee will talk about a hidden or lost bunker, he's talking about Bunker E15. Go and complete this Lost Sector that's found in Eventide Ruins on Europa. Loot the boss chest to gain the Lament blueprints.

Step 9: Complete Reforging the Past

The Clovis AI requests your help to defend it from the Vex. Complete the quest, Reforging the Past, to finish this step. The quest can be started in the Eventide Ruins. Use the tank to run over Vex until Clovis calls you into Bray Exoscience to help.

Step 10: Claim the Lament

Use the Lament to clear out the Vex that are assaulting the Clovis Bray AI. Defeat the Abstract Gate Lord and then hear what the AI has to say.

Step 11: Speak with Banshee

The final step of the Lost Lament quest is to speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower. Go and tell him about your new Exotic Sword, The Lament.

The Lament perks

The Lament can be revved up to increase its damage, allowing it to pass through enemy shields.

The Lament Exotic Sword has a chainsaw as its blade and as such, its perks focus on revving this up to deal more damage. It also excels at taking down Champions.

Revved Consumption – Damaging a combatant heals the wielder.

Banshee’s Wail: Hold Guard to rev the blade Increases damage, shield bypass, and adds shield-piercing (Anti-Barrier) to all attacks Gain stacks when dealing damage with revved attacks. Additional stacks increase the damage and damage resistance of heavy attacks.



This last perk of The Lament is a bit complex. Basically, you need to hold Guard, then do a bunch of light attacks to increase the number of Banshee’s Wail stacks, and then follow it up with a heavy attack. It will look like this on controller: Hold LT/L2, then RB/R1, then RT/R2. The more enemies you hit or defeat with the light attack (RB/R1), the more stacks you get, which increases the heavy attack.

With the Lost Lament completed, you will be the proud new owner of the Lament Exotic Sword. This weapon is extremely efficient at taking out some of Destiny 2’s more challenging targets, such as bosses in the Deep Stone Crypt. Zoom on over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more Exotic quests and helpful tips.