Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Vow of the Disciple is the raid that came with Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. This guide will cover the raid from every angle, including Power requirements, loadout recommendations, essential classes and subclasses, secret chests, and more. This guide will be built from the ground up at the launch of Vow of the Disciple on March 5, 2022, and will be updated frequently until it’s complete and covers every inch of the experience.

Last updated: March 5, 2022 at 4:39 p.m. EST. We will be collecting information from around the internet and adding it to this guide, then filling it out with our own information as our team completes each encounter.

Vow of the Disciple Contest Mode / World First

Contest mode in Vow of the Disciple will last from 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 5, 2022, until 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 6, 2022. This is a period of 24 hours where normal rules of the Destiny 2 raid will not apply. Players will see their Power limits capped at 20 points below the recommended Power for each encounter. This means if an encounter carries a recommended Power of 1350, players will be capped at 1330. This is done to ensure that everyone is on a level playing field, and that those with additional time to play can’t increase their Power leading up to the raid to give themselves an advantage.

World First applies to the six-person team that completes the Vow of the Disciple, loots the final chest, and returns to Orbit. Bungie detailed some of the unique parameters around Vow of the Disciple and World First completion, so check it out in the March 3, 2022, TWAB.

Vow of the Disciple raid preparation

Guardians should consider the following preparations if they want to attempt Vow of the Disciple during Contest Mode:

Reach at least 1350 Power prior to starting

Ensure you have ample Upgrade Modules for infusion

Ensure you have ample infusion materials

Have DIM ready to quickly move gear back and forth

Have a six-person team ready to go, and backup player

Food and water at the ready in case you decide to go the full 24 hours

Study the list of disabled Mods and gear from TWAB

First encounter: Apporach, Children

When you fly in, you'll be met with a Projection of Savathûn. Kill the projection and any enemies around it. Once the projection is down, the main gate will open, and you can hop on your sparrow and move forward. Soon you'll be met with more enemies and a barge that you need to move forward through the world. This is also where you'll get your first debuff called Pervading Darkness. This will stack up over time, causing your screen to go black, and it will kill you if you get Pervading Darkness x 10. To remove the Pervading Darkness debuff, you must go stand near the barge and it will slowly reverse.

You're going to be moving that barge by depositing a Knowledge buff that drops from Knowledge Bearer Abominations. The Pervading Darkness debuff is still in play here, as is this new Knowledge buff. This buff stacks, moving from Heightened Knowledge to Brimming Knowledge and then Overflowing Knowledge depending on how many stacks of it you collect from the ground when you kill Knowledge Bearer Abominations. Collect the Knowledge buff and deposit it into the barge to move it forward, all while you manage the Pervading Darkness debuff and clear Scorn enemies.

There is a secret chest in this area, but we are currently working out the details on how it can be obtained. It appears that Guardians will need to destroy three Cruxs that spawn during the escort, and that the secret chest will spawn in a building on the right side as you approach the pyramid.

You Search and Search and Search

This isn't so much an encounter as a quick transition to the actual second encounter. Make your way through the pyramid until you reach the next area.

Second encounter: Truth. Symbolize. Is. Materialize. Everywhere.

This encounter takes place in a location called Acquisition within Savathun's Throne World. This encounter is a complex puzzle that will require tight callouts and teamwork. Our raid team is currently working through it, but the folks on the Raid Secrets subreddit have discovered the following:

Enemies spawn from around the room’s sides, and attack 3 obelisks in the middle. Don't let them. Don’t shoot the obelisks yourself. Shooting them fills them up. When the obelisks fill, you wipe. They also fill naturally. There's another tower near each obelisk with three hexagons on, killing ads shows the first symbol. You might have to shoot the crux above the obelisk to reveal the symbols (it’ll glow orange when it’s active).

One side of the large room has a Traveler glyph, the other has a Pyramid. Top symbol is always one of these, showing the side where the Disciple's Compass spawns. The Compass is a taken knight that hides around the perimeter. Killing the Compass reveals the Middle symbol, which corresponds to a door around the perimeter. Shooting the crux in the middle opens/toggles the doors. Inside the room are two Glyph Keepers. There are also glyphs on each side of the room. Bottom glyph on the tower shows which side Glyph Keeper you’re supposed to kill (Light: left - Darkness: right). Killing a glyph keeper spawns another glyph in the air above it.

Killing all of the Glyph Keepers gives chat log “The obelisk awaits your offering” and glyphs appear on the obelisk. One obelisk has the glyphs from all three correct Glyph Keepers, not necessarily on the same side. Shoot those three glyphs on that obelisk only. There is no specific order, but you have to be fast.

If you shoot the wrong glyph on the obelisk you get a chat log: “The obelisk rejects your offering”. You get several wrong attempts before the obelisk fills and wipes you.

There are 3 full phases of glyphs. Rinse and repeat till you complete the encounter.

Encounter three: Do Not Disrupt the Caretaker

We're actively working through the raid as it goes live, and updating this guide as we go. You can keep this page open and refresh it throughout the day and we'll continuously fill it out with more content.