Copies of Copies Deep Stone Crypt raid challenge - Destiny 2

Learn how to complete the Copies of Copies raid challenge in the Atraks-1 fight in the Deep Stone Crypt in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
1

The Copies of Copies Deep Stone Crypt raid challenge is a straightforward Triumph in Destiny 2 that requires a little bit of juggling. For most advanced teams, the challenge should be easy enough to accomplish. The main challenge will be for the Operator, so pick your best Guardian.

Copies of Copies challenge – Deep Stone Crypt

To complete the Copies of Copies challenge, players must never eject a Replication debuff out of an airlock during the Atraks-1 encounter of the Deep Stone Crypt raid. This means you must continually shoot a Replication debuff off of a player’s head, which resets the timer, and have them pick it back up.

Before we dive into what this looks like, make sure you’re familiar with the Atraks-1, Fallen Exo encounter in the raid. Understanding the raid mechanics will make this a whole lot easier.

To begin with, the Operator is usually responsible for finding an active airlock and guiding Replication-holders to it. Instead of doing this, the Operator will need to keep track of every player that has the Replication debuff and shoot it off their head when they call for it.

Ideally, you will want to defeat the boss as quickly as possible. The longer the fight goes on, the more Replication debuffs there will be to juggle. One advantage is that a player dying with the debuff is less of an inconvenience than a debuff timing out on the ground.

Fallout Plays has a helpful video (linked above) that shows the Copies of Copies challenge. The video also offers some suggestions on what weapons you might want to take in. As you would assume, it’s going to be imperative you have The Lament to deal as much damage as possible. Ward of Dawn and Well of Radiance will boost your damage a considerable amount as will the Lucent Blade mod. Pop one of these Supers right before damaging a Replicant to increase your chances of one-phasing the encounter.

Though there’s a lot of debuff juggling, the Copies of Copies raid challenge in the Deep Stone Crypt is relatively easy to understand. The only problem will likely be for the Operator, who has on top of their game and always be ready to shoot their teammates in the face. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for other raid challenge tips.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

