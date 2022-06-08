Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Featured dungeon schedule & rotation - Destiny 2

A featured dungeon schedule and rotation so you can grab some Pinnacle gear in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
1

Featured dungeons is a rotating system introduced to Destiny 2 during Season of the Haunted. Each week, one of the old dungeons will rotate into the schedule, giving players an extra opportunity to acquire Pinnacle gear. Track the featured dungeon schedule in Destiny 2 using the timetable below.

Featured dungeon schedule & rotation

destiny 2 featured dungeon schedule rotation

Each week, players can participate in two dungeons to earn Pinnacle gear. There is the newly released dungeon (such as the Duality dungeon from Season of the Haunted) and one of the old dungeons. The old dungeons rotate in and out on a set schedule, allowing players to plan out when they want to dive in and chase some high-end gear.

Date Dungeon
May 24 Shattered Throne
May 31 Pit of Heresy
June 7 Prophecy

Unlike the featured raid schedule, the dungeons do not have active challenges. The purpose for these dungeons is to give players an opportunity to increase how many Pinnacles they can acquire each week. This should help you hit the new max Power each season. Plus, revisiting Grasp of Avarice for more Artifice armor is worth it alone.

Keep a tab on this featured dungeon schedule so you know which dungeon is up next in Destiny 2. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for walkthroughs for each dungeon as well as information on loot tables.

