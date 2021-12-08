How to get Artifice armor - Destiny 2 There's a new set of armor available in Destiny 2 called Artifice, and it's a must-have for dedicated Guardians.

Players in Destiny 2 are used to seeing new items in the game that they must have, but a new armor set that arrived with the Bungie 30th Anniversary pack might objectively be must-have. The Artifice armor in Destiny 2 features a third mod slot that could open a bunch of new avenues for class builds. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get Artifice armor

Artifice armor in Destiny 2 can only be unlocked through the Master Grasp of Avarice dungeon. This activity boasts a Power level of 1,360, which is no joke. Guardians will want to get as close to that Power level as they can to ease the pain enemies can inflict and increase the amount of hurt they can send back towards the dungeon’s foes. That said, the third mod slot in the armor makes grinding for this set quite appealing.

You'll need to fight through the crystal-filled Grasp of Avarice dungeon on Master difficulty to earn a set of Artifice armor.

Most armor in Destiny 2 currently has four slots. There’s a General slot, two slots dedicated to the type of armor (Arms, Helmet, etc), and a Combat Style mod slot. Artifice armor comes with a third slot dedicated to the type of armor you’re wearing. Think about popping mods into your gauntlets. Typically, you would burn both the armor-type slots with champion mods to defeat the Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable champions you face. However, you now have a third slot to use. You could theoretically use this on a third champion mod, or whatever mods might fit into the armor-type slot.

Now that you know the significance of the Artifice armor, and how to get it, be sure to hop into the Grasp of Avarice dungeon and grab a set. You can also hit up the Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with all the ins and outs of being a Guardian.