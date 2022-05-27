Duality dungeon guide - Destiny 2 A complete walkthrough of the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2, including tips for the Master difficulty.

The Duality dungeon is the latest three-player endgame content to hit Destiny 2. Released on May 27, 2022 during the Season of the Haunted, the Duality dungeon takes players into the mindscape of emperor Calus to steal his darkest secrets. If you want to clear this activity with minimal fuss, we’ve got a Duality dungeon guide to help you navigate each section, a walkthrough for each boss, and some tips for the Master difficulty.

Duality dungeon guide

The Duality dungeon is located in on the Moon in the Derelict Leviathan. Make sure you know how to start the Duality dungeon and remember to pick up the quest from Hawthorne. The Legend recommended Power is 1550 while the Master sits at 1590.

Duality dungeon weapons and builds

The launch of Season of the Haunted introduced Solar 3.0, which means builds have been shaken up something fierce. Hunters should consider using Blade Barrage as its damage output is one of the highest at the moment. Warlocks will likely want to stick with Void given the lacklustre Solar builds currently available and the changes to Well of Radiance. Titans would do well for Ward of Dawn or even Code of the Missile for a whole lot of damage.

In terms of weapons, Gjallarhorn remains a worthwhile weapon for boss damage and Divinity works well with the Seasonal Artifact Trace Rifle mods. Other than those, use weapons that synergize well with your build – things like Funnelweb, The Title, and Austringer.

Enter the Echo of Calus’ Consciousness

Walk to Eris and listen what she has to say. When she tells you to enter, walk towards the statue of Calus and fall down the hole.

Navigate the Mindscape

When you’re teleported into a small hallway, walk up to the bars and shoot the bell in the distance. This will teleport you into the next room.

From here, the goal is to shoot the Bell of Conquest, which causes you to be teleported between reality and the mindscape. When you are in reality (the non-red version of the Leviathan) all players must be near the bell when it is shot or they will die.

In the large room, climb up the rafters to the very top to spot another bell high above the first one. Stand on the rafters to be teleported to a safe spot in the mindscape.

Move into the next large room with the Calus face that has a glowing mouth – the next bell is on the left. When you enter the mindscape version, move forwards to find an access tunnel on the left.

Pass through the access tunnel and shoot the next bell. Back in reality, drop down into the hallway below.

Go out into the large room, defeat the Cabal, and cross the gap to the other side. Find another bell in the side hallway through some pipes.

Walk through the Calus mouth and defeat the enemies. Text will appear on-screen informing you that a Standard Bearer has spawned. A hatch will open in the middle of the room below the chandelier – drop down to reach the next section.

Nightmare of Gahlran, Sorrow Bearer

The first proper boss fight is against Nightmare of Gahlran, Sorrow Bearer. This fight requires players to flip back and forth between reality and the nightmare mindscape, defeat Standard Bearers and collect Standard Essence, and defeat Nightmare Bellkeepers. Whenever you are in the nightmare mindscape, there will be a countdown called Nightmare Collapsing that will wipe your fireteam when it hits zero. Here is a quick look at the steps for the boss fight:

Defeat Bellkeepers to summon Bell of Conquest Shoot Bell of Conquest to enter nightmare mindscape Defeat Standard Bearers and acquire Standard Essence Defeat Bellkeepers and shoot Bell of Conquest while standing near it to return to reality Deposit Standard Essence, defeat Bellkeeper, enter Colossus side rooms, and shoot Bell of Conquest Defeat Visions of Gahlran and Bellkeepers Deal damage to Nightmare of Gahlran, Sorrow Bearer and use Bell of Conquest to leave

Use a raid banner if you need to and then shoot the Bell of Conquest to start the encounter and travel to the mindscape. Immediately split off into the side rooms to find and defeat the Standard Bearers. A Standard Essence will appear at the entrance of the room.

Defeat all Nightmare Bellkeepers to activate the Bell of Conquest, allowing you to travel back to reality and deposit the essence on the correct plate. There is a plate for the Chalice, Sun, Dogs, and Axes.

When you deposit a Standard Essence, side doors will open and Colossus Cabal will spawn. Enter these side rooms, defeat the Cabal. Shoot the Bell of Conquest while standing in these side rooms to be teleported into the closed rooms in the mindscape version. There must be at least one player in each side room.

After being teleported into the side rooms in the nightmare, there will be Visions of Gahlran to defeat. Defeat them all as you run down the hallway. When all are defeated, doors will open granting access back to the Nightmare of Gahlran who can now be damaged.

Quickly defeat the Bellkeepers and damage Gahlran. There is a 60 second countdown that will wipe the fireteam when it hits zero. Use the Bell of Conquest to teleport back to reality before the timer ends.

Repeat these steps as many times as needed until Gahlran is defeated. The only time you have a time limit is when you are in the Nightmare. If you are in reality, you can hang out in the room defeating enemies to get more Heavy Ammo.

Navigate the Crypt

After defeating Nightmare of Gahlran, Sorrow Bearer you can collect your reward from the chest and drop down the hole in the ground.

Use the lever to extend tombs in the chasm.

Continue through the room until you reach the chasm. Jump across to the other side to find a lever down low. Activate it to extend a series of tombs along the wall. Climb up the tombs and cross the chasm again to the original side to find another switch and activate it. Cross back again to the lower platform and climb up the next set of tombs. Look for the hole in the side of the wall at the top of the tombs.

Go down the chute, defeat the enemies, head through the door on the left. In the next room, climb up to the higher level and continue through the hallway. You will come to a chasm with a thin platform in the middle, jump to it and crouch through the access tunnel.

Use the Bell of Conquest to travel to the nightmare version of this room. Activate the buttons on the statues to turn in real statues 90 degrees counterclockwise.

In the room with the four statues the goal is to turn each statue so each one is pointing inwards - the only hint you have is the tooltip "Find the Way". To do this, use the Bell of Conquest to travel to the nightmare mindscape. Each statue in the nightmare will have a button that turns the real statue by 90 degrees. Take note of which statues need to be turned. You can switch back and forth between reality and nightmare until all are facing inwards, at which point the floor in the middle will open.

The Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 is a unique beast and one that will no doubt resonate veteran players.