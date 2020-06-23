Prophecy dungeon guide - Destiny 2 A complete Prophecy dungeon guide, including a walkthrough of each encounter, for Destiny 2's latest end-game activity added with Season of Arrivals.

The Prophecy dungeon was introduced to Destiny 2 with Season of Arrivals. This latest dungeon has players seeking the Nine in order to gain knowledge on the imminent threat of the Darkness. In this Prophecy dungeon guide, we’ll be outlining each encounter as well as the best strategies for the boss fights, including preferred weapon loadouts.

Prophecy dungeon guide

The Prophecy dungeon takes place in the back of Drifter’s ship. The idea of the Prophecy dungeon is that the Guardians are seeking the Nine in a bid to ask them a question about the incoming Darkness that is awakening around the universe.

There are a few main encounters in Prophecy and, for the most part, they all utilize the same core mechanics. Use the below links to jump to the appropriate section:

The Prophecy dungeon has a recommended Power of 1040. This is the Power of the enemies at the very start of the dungeon with the difficulty ramping to 1060 in the final encounter. Before you begin, make sure you’re at least approaching the max Power level in Destiny 2 for the season, and while you’re at it, ensure you know how to start the Prophecy dungeon.

Prophecy dungeon weapons and builds

Destiny 2 in its current form has a lot of room for personal preference. In the case of the Prophecy dungeon, provided you’re high enough Power, any weapon will get you through the encounter. However, my fireteam utilized the following weapons to great effect:

Divinity

Falling Guillotine

The Mountaintop

Divinity was an unexpected boon during the Phalanx Echo fight. Despite one player essentially unable to deal maximum damage, the buff from Divinity ensured the other two players were dealing vast amounts of damage.

On top of Divinity, Falling Guillotine (the sword from the Season Pass), is one of the highest DPS weapons at the moment. When paired with Weapons of Light, Tether, or Divinity, it can dish out unprecedented damage.

Finally, The Mountaintop was able to make short work of Hobgoblins and Knight Echoes. This weapon is rather difficult for the casual player to chase, so if you don’t have it yet, it’s likely not worth the time investment in getting it just for the dungeon.

Heaven/Hell

You cannot use a Light Mote charge to cleanse a Dark plate and vice versa.

The first hallway in the Prophecy dungeon introduces you to the idea of Light Motes and Dark Motes, and how to acquire them. This is the foundation on which all following encounters are built.

Knight Echoes are the only enemies that drop motes. To get a Dark Mote, defeat an Echo when standing in the shadows. To get a Light Mote, be standing in the light when killing an Echo.

Collect five Motes of the same type to receive a charge. This charge must be used on the smoky plate of the same color. So if you get a Light Mote Max charge, it must be used on the Light plate.

Stand in the shadow and kill a Knight Echo to get a Dark Mote. Stand in the light and kill a Knight Echo to get a Light Mote.

The Light and Dark Motes last for 30 seconds when collecting them and when the charge is full. When collecting the motes, be careful not to collect a mote of a different element else it will change your type and reset your progress.

There’s no time limit in this first section. Simply defeat Knight Echoes and cleanse the plates to move down the hallway. When you get to the end, climb up the rubble into the first boss arena.

Phalanx Echo boss fight

The Phalanx Echo is the first boss fight in the Prophecy dungeon. For this fight, players will need to cleanse the four plates before being able to deal damage to the Phalanx Echo.

Much like the tunnels before the encounter, the fight relies on the collection of Light and Dark Motes to cleanse the plates. Because the arena is so small, it will be a battle to simply stand in the right spot to get the correct mote without getting shot down.

Coordinate with your team on what mote type to focus on first.

The best tip here is to coordinate with your teammates to get the same mote charge first. This way, there is no risk of accidentally resetting a charge.

When all four plates have been cleansed, focus on dealing damage to the Phalanx Echo. Depending on your Power level and fireteam loadouts, it’s possible to take of a considerable amount of the boss’ health in a single rotation.

As the Phalanx Echo becomes immune, shift back to a defensive mode and focus on cleansing the plates again. Repeat this process until the boss is defeated.

To move to the next encounter, all fireteam members must stand in the center on the sandy plate.

Wasteland – Navigate the expanse

The Wasteland is a large open space filled with rubble of areas players have seen in other locations. For this section, players will need to hunt down Taken enemies and clear the area of Taken Blights. It’s rather straightforward. Just use your Sparrow to get around quickly and group up to clear the Taken. It is a darkness area, so make sure your whole fireteam isn’t dead at the same time.

Escape the Wasteland by finding the large stone building with a slim entrance. This is a tight tunnel full of pink light that leads to the Hexahedron.

Hexahedron

Look for the white wisp, which is often called Toland. It will be floating above the side you need to cleanse.

The encounter in the Hexahedron tasks players with following the Toland light orb around the sides of the room. This is accomplished by “flipping” the environment by picking the correct Light or Dark plate to cleanse. To pick the correct side, find where the Toland light orb is and cleanse the plate below it. Then, everyone must go and stand in the center to cause the room to flip.

In the event you flip the area the wrong direction, you will just need to continue collecting the correct motes to shift the environment to the correct side.

Defeating a Hobgoblin will cause a Knight Echo to spawn.

Throughout this fight, the biggest challenge will be avoiding getting killed by the Hobgoblins while managing the Knight Echoes. Whenever you kill a Hobgoblin, a Knight Echo will spawn. Use this to your advantage.

You must reach the Toland orb six times, essentially lighting up all six sides of the cube that is suspended in the middle of the arena. At the end of the encounter, return to the Wasteland by finding the skinny slither in the wall.

Wasteland – Follow the Kell Echo

When you return to the Wasteland, follow the Kell Echo to the next area.

Once back in the Wasteland, simply follow the Kell Echo all the way to the opposite side. Use your Sparrow to make the process quicker.

Singularity – Deadsea

The Singularity area of the Prophecy dungeon has players cross the ribbons and diamonds to reach the very bottom. You can either use your Sparrow or run through the area. The last diamond before the huge diamond contains a weekly chests. When you’re ready, go up into the large diamond by standing on the platform.

Kell Echo boss fight

The Kell Echo arena has three plates that must be cleansed.

The Kell Echo boss fight in the Prophecy dungeon is rather simple, although the enemies are quite tough. When in the main room, there will be three plates that must be cleansed. Collect the correct motes and remove the Light or Dark effect. This room will have three versions of the Kell Echo shooting you from the corners, Knight Echoes, as well as Ogres you need to fight.

When the room is clear, everyone will need to meet in the center to be taken to the boss damage area.

The long hallway is where you will be dealing damage to the Kell Echo.

The boss room is a long hallway with platforms stretching the length. The Kell Echo will have an area of effect you need to stand in to avoid getting a Dark Entropy debuff. At a count of 10 Dark Entropy, you will die. The Kell Echo also has a large attack that teleports you to the start of the hallway.

Chase the Kell Echo down the length of the hallway, avoiding its attacks and dealing with the Hobgoblins that spawn. When you reach the very end platform, the Kell Echo will remain there for about 20 seconds. It’s at this point you want to unleash everything you’ve got. You can damage the Kell Echo as you push down the hallway, but save your main assault for the end.

Players that fought Aksis in Destiny will remember this strategy. Drop a Titan's Ward of Dawn and use Swords to stagger the Kell Echo.

When the Kell Echo is at the last stop, Titan’s should drop a Ward of Dawn for the Weapons of Light or Warlock’s should use a Well of Radiance or Chaos Reach. Utilize your Power weapons to quickly smash through its health. During Season of Arrivals, the Falling Guillotine is a monster at DPS.

After 20 seconds, the Kell Echo will become immune and you will need to go back to the main room by standing in the triangle of sand. Repeat the entire process until the Kell Echo is defeated. When the boss does drop, you can continue to the treasure room where the Emissary of the Nine awaits, along with a chest with Pinnacle gear.

The Prophecy dungeon is one of the shorter dungeons in Destiny 2. The Pit of Heresy feels more complex while the Shattered Throne is undeniably the biggest. However, the experience is tight with some challenging mechanics and plenty of add control. Make sure you utilize this Prophecy guide as you and your fireteam learn the ropes. For more end-game articles, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide.