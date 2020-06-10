How to start the Prophecy dungeon - Destiny 2 Activate the Prophecy dungeon in Destiny 2 and get ready to go on a trippy adventure in search of the Nine.

The Prophecy is the newest dungeon in Destiny 2, added with the Season of Arrivals. Starting the Prophecy dungeon is rather simple, and thankfully does not have any prerequisites like the other dungeons in Destiny 2.

How to start the Prophecy dungeon

Starting activities in Destiny 2 can sometimes be complex. A few times, there have been quest prerequisites before players can access new content. The Prophecy dungeon is not like this and can be launched whenever players are ready. Keep in mind, this dungeon has a recommended Power of 1040, so it’s going to be quite tough for many at the start of the season.

The Prophecy Dungeon can be activated from the Tower map.

To start the Prophecy dungeon in Destiny 2, open the Director and navigate to the Tower. When looking at the Tower map, go to the left-hand side to the Bazaar, here you will see a new dungeon node. Hover over this node with the cursor to see it is in fact the Prophecy dungeon. Select the Prophecy dungeon and either hold the appropriate button to reset your progress or click Launch to begin the activity.

The enemies at the very start of the Prophecy dungeon are Power 1040, so it’s really not messing around. What this means is that enemies later in the dungeon, and the boss, will likely be pushing the 1060 mark. The Destiny 2 Power level cap has been raised with Season of Arrivals, so players should be able to hit a reasonable Power in the first couple of weeks. Obviously, as the Destiny 2 lifecycle progresses, this Dungeon will be much easier. Why not try your hand at soloing the Shattered Throne or Pit of Heresy now that you can far out-level them?

Starting the Prophecy Dungeon in Destiny 2 is simple. Just launch it from the Tower map! With that out of the way, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for every single helpful article we’ve ever written about Destiny 2.