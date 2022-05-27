Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to start the Duality dungeon - Destiny 2

Where to find the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 so you can start it up and get to earning sweet gear.
Sam Chandler
Starting the Duality dungeon is going to be something most Destiny 2 players want to do. A new dungeon means new loot, including Exotics, Artifice armor, and powerful weapons. Before you can get to earning rewards, you’ll need to know where to find the Duality dungeon and how to launch it.

How to start the Duality dungeon

destiny 2 start duality dungeon a single thread
Head to Hawthorne and pick up the quest, A Single Thread. 

To start the Duality dungeon, players must first visit Hawthorne and pick up the quest, A Single Thread. From here, open up the Moon and look for the new Duality dungeon icon on the left. Simply select the dungeon, choose the difficulty, and hit launch whenever you’re ready. For those looking to play the Normal version, you need to be at least 1550 Power. The Master difficulty is also available at launch, but you will need to be a significantly higher Power level.

destiny 2 start duality dungeon
The Duality dungeon can be launched from the Moon. Look for the icon in the middle of Derelict Leviathan area.

The Duality dungeon was added to Destiny 2 on May 27, 2022 during Season of the Haunted. This dungeon takes players on a daring mind-heist into the mindscape of the exiled emperor Calus to steal his secrets. This is the first bit of endgame content players have received since the Vow of the Disciple raid where players fought and defeated Rhulk, the last of his kind and a disciple of the Witness.

For the Duality dungeon, Artifice armor makes a return, but only for the Master version. This armor includes an additional mod slot, allowing players to use one additional artifact mod. While it doesn’t sound like a big deal, it has a significant impact on builds as players can now dedicate other slots to things like Wells and Warmind Cells if they wish.

Now that you know how to start the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2, you can jump in and see if you’re fireteam has what it takes to complete it. If you run into trouble, check out our Duality dungeon guide for an explainer of each section. There’s also our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for information on everything in the game.

