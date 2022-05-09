The Title god roll - Destiny 2 Dive into Guardian Games and farm a god roll The Title that's perfect for Crucible in Destiny 2.

Acquiring a god roll for The Title is going to be fairly easy in Destiny 2 thanks to the Guardian Games. During the games, players can earn a whole truckload of these and there’s no doubt a couple of them will contain a great line-up of perks. Though each god roll will be personal, here are a couple of my picks for The Title god rolls for both PVP and PVE.

The Title is a new Submachine Gun introduced to Destiny 2 during Guardian Games 2022. This SMG sits in the Energy slot and deals Void damage, making it an excellent option for those Void-centric builds. It also pairs nicely with the Silicon Neuroma, a weapon available from Nightfalls as of Season 16.

The Title god roll for PVP

There are a couple of perks in The Title’s perk pool that work well in a Crucible setting. Depending on your playstyle, the exact perks may alter slightly, or you might even like to have a handful of options. The main takeaway for a PVP god roll will be to kick out that Range stat and make the Handling as snappy as possible.

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +9)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +4, Stability +9)

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion)

Perk 2: Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights)

Origin Trait: Classy Contender (Final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy)

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Quick Access Sling (Increases this weapon’s ready and stow speed)

Hammer-Forged Rifling offers a hefty bump to the Range state. On the Magazine front, because The Title can’t roll with Accurized Rounds, we’re left looking for a replacement in the form of Ricochet Rounds.

The two perks both work together to increase various stats of the gun, making it feel even better when in combat and moving. For the Origin Trait, Classy Contender will get that class ability back faster, a real game-changer in PVP.

The Masterwork is going to be luck of the draw and likely personal preference. I like to fish for Range to make it deadlier at greater distances. For the Mod, slap on something that makes sense for you.

The Title god roll for PVE

The perk selection on The Title doesn’t lend itself to being a strong contender for great PVE-focused SMG. That title belongs to Funnelweb, with its host of incredible perks. However, there are a couple of perks that you might want to consider for your Guardian Games SMG.

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +9)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +4, Stability +9)

Perk 1: Stats For All (Hitting three separate targets increases weapon handling, stability, reload, and range for a moderate duration)

Perk 2: One For All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration)

Origin Trait: Classy Contender (Final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy)

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Minor Spec (Deals extra damage against rank-and-file enemies)

As mentioned above, there aren’t a lot of perks here that I’m in love with for PVE. I like the idea of coupling Stats For All and One For All, as they both activate off of the same input. You might also consider Grave Robber and Swashbuckler for the same reason.

Ultimately, a god roll The Title is going to come down to personal preference and your playstyle. If you’re looking to use it in PVP, get yourself a couple of rolls and work out which one feels best. For PVE players, you may want to look elsewhere for a Void SMG. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god rolls.