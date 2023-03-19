The Immortal god roll - Destiny 2 Keep playing Trials of Osiris until you get The Immortal god roll you need for PVP or PVE.

The Immortal is a brand new Submachine Gun introduced to Trials of Osiris with the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall. Sitting in the Kinetic slot, this is one of the few SMGs that deals Strand damage, making it the perfect addition to Strand builds. It might not have the best damage perks but it does have several that boost its stats in very specific ways. Here are the god rolls you need for an Immortal for PVP and PVE.

PVP – The Immortal god roll

The Immortal is a 750 rpm SMG that boasts practically perfect recoil direction. It’s for this reason that you can focus your efforts into other perks that boost the stats you want. When it comes to PVP, a roll that lifts the big three (Range, Stability, and Handling) is going to be quite nice. However, if your playstyle dictates favoring one over the other or something else entirely, then lean into those perks.

The Immortal - PVP Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Perk 2 Target Lock (Damage increases the longer this weapon remains on target) Origin Trait Field-Tested (Defeat targets or dealing damage with this weapon gradually increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed) Masterwork Range Mod Adept Range / Quick Access Sling

Corkscrew Rifling and Ricochet Rounds cover Stability, Range, and Handling without any drawbacks. If your primary concern is swap speed, then consider Fluted Barrel. As usual, it’s dealers’ choice when it comes to the barrel and magazine.

The first column of perks offers no damage increases. Every perk focuses entirely on improving at least one stat, sometimes more, using extremely specific means. For my playstyle, Rangefinder makes sense given the need to push out an SMG’s effective range. However, if you’re one to hold onto your abilities, consider Surplus. If you’re a monster in PVP that can secure kills with ease, look for Encore as it offers some tasty benefits for each kill.

As with the first, the second column of perks has some great options for PVP. There are those focused entirely on stats, some damage boosts, and some to improve the weapon’s functionality. I will forever tout the benefits of Killing Wind, however, Target Lock is such a strong option that you should try and find it. Failing that, Kill Clip is a nice bump in damage.

As for the final bits and pieces, perk an Origin Trait that makes sense to you. The Masterwork should also lean into your playstyle and what you need help improving. If you get an Adept version, throw on an Adept mod or go for something like Quick Access Sling to help you switch to your Energy weapon faster.

PVE – The Immortal

Though clearly a gun designed for PVP, The Immortal has a couple of perks in the final column that are useful in a PVE setting. As with the PVP god roll, a PVE god roll will focus on a few key stats while the final perk will be one of maybe four perks.

The Immortal - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion) Perk 2 Hatchling (Precision final blows or rapidly defeating targets with a non-precision weapon spawns a Threadling at the target's location) Origin Trait Ambush (Improves range, handling, and damage against combatants during the opening moments of an engagement.) Masterwork Range Mod Minor Spec

To start with, Corkscrew Rifling and Ricochet Rounds lift the gun’s Stability, Range and Handling. Throw on more Range if you’re worried about those harder to reach enemies. There’s even High-Caliber Rounds to stagger foes.

As above, the first perk column should be something that makes sense to you and your build. Perpetual Motion is so easy to activate that it’s hard to overlook. The other option is Encore as you can no doubt guarantee yourself kills in PVE.

The final column is where it really depends on your build. Strand users should try out Hatchling to see if the Threadling generation works with their build. Alternatively, Demolitionist remains a treat. Then there’s Kill Clip and Target Lock, both of which boost the weapon’s damage in their own unique way.

While The Immortal shines in Crucible and Trials of Osiris, with the right god roll it’s also a treat to use in PVE activities. As always, the above god rolls are a starting point, swap out perks that don’t fit your playstyle and look for those that patch up any weak points. For more weapon god rolls, check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide.