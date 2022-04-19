Silicon Neuroma god roll - Destiny 2 Start farming a Silicon Neuroma god roll in Destiny 2 to fill out your Crucible or PVE build.

A Silicon Neuroma god roll is going to be quite a powerful weapon for your build. With a decent supply of PVP perks, and even some PVE options, there are plenty of choices for your personal preference. Let’s take a look at some Silicon Neuroma god rolls you might want to consider.

Silicon Neuroma god roll

Silicon Neuroma is a Kinetic Sniper Rifle, meaning it sits in your primary weapon slot. It features an aggressive frame, which means high damage and recoil, so reining in that kick should be a top priority when searching for a god roll. Because this does sit in the Kinetic slot, you will need a viable Energy option. Why not complete your build with a Funnelweb god roll?

Silicon Neuroma god roll for PVP

A Silicon Neuroma god roll for PVP will focus on the gun's recoil pattern and Handling. Image credit: D2Gunsmith

For PVP, a Silicon Neuroma god roll will likely focus more on Handling. You want to be able to get that scope up to your eye quickly to be able to hit some fantastic shots.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +9)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +9)

Perk 1: Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights)

Perk 2: Opening Shot (Improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack)

Origin Trait: Vanguard’s Vindication (Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health)

Masterwork: Handling

Mod: Radar Tuner

Starting with Arrowhead Brake, this thing will fix the awful sideways kick, bringing the recoil into a straight up and down bounce. It also adds a bump to the Handling stat. For the magazine, Ricochet Rounds is a nice one for the Stability and Range bonus, but you could go pure Range with High-Caliber Rounds.

The PVP perks on this thing will be Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot. Both of these remain standout options, though, you could be forgiven for rolling with Perpetual Motion if you strafe while ADSing, as it will boost the Stability and Handling fruther. For the final column, Demolitionist is a decent alternative pick to help you get your grenade back. This is can be a game-changer in Trials, where abilities can control the flow of battle.

For the Masterwork, Handling is a neat pick. This will help get the gun into your hands quicker when hot swapping between your other weapon – which you might want to be a god roll Cantata-57 given that it’s an Energy weapon.

The Mod is going to come down to personal preference. Radar Tuner will get your radar back on the screen faster, which is useful if you’ve been hardscoping a lane for a beat. Alternatively, Quick Access Sling for the faster ready and stow speed, Targeting Adjuster for target acquisition, or even Sprint Grip for faster ready and ADS speed after sprinting.

Silicon Neuroma god roll for PVE

For PVE, there are some nice perks that will make an idea Silicon Neuroma god roll. Image credit: D2Gunsmith

Silicon Neuroma has a couple of nice perks for a PVE god roll. However, there is a standout couple of perks that synergize well with each other.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +9)

Magazine: Appended Mag (This weapon’s magazine is built for higher capacity)

Perk 1: Triple Tap (Rapidly landing precision hits will return one round to the magazine)

Perk 2: Focused Fury (Dealing half the magazine as precision damage grants this weapon bonus damage. The shot count is reset whenever the weapon is reloaded or stowed)

Origin Trait: Stunning Recovery (Stunning a Champion partially refills your magazine, triggers health regeneration, and improves recovery for a short duration)

Masterwork: Stability

Mod: Major Spec

As above, Arrowhead Brake helps pull the recoil into a more vertical pattern. On the magazine front, Appended Mag will put one more round in the magazine, meaning you have another chance to proc Triple Tap.

This is where the magic happens. When Triple Tap activates, you’ll have two rounds in the magazine, which will now be under the effect of Focused Fury. This is a 20 percent bump in damage, which can also be acquired from Firing Line, but you do not need to be near an ally to get the effect.

The Origin Trait, Masterwork, and Mod will all be personal preference. However, Stunning Recovery is worthwhile if you’re using this in end-game content. A Stability Masterwork will help with the bounce a bit more while Major Spec will help you knock down those yellow-bars.

The good news about finding your own Silicon Neuroma god roll is that it is one of the Nightfall weapon drops. Make sure you’re logging in and knocking out some Nightfalls to boost your chances of the perfect roll. What is your personal preference for a Silicon Neuroma god roll? Let us know in the Chatty thread below. You can also check out our Destiny 2 Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.