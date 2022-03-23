Swift Destruction challenge Vow of the Disciple raid - Destiny 2 Complete the Swift Destruction challenge during the Acquisition encounter in Vow of the Disciple.

The Swift Destruction challenge is now available in Destiny 2’s Vow of the Disciple raid. This challenge requires players complete a specific task during the Acquisition encounter, the first real encounter in the raid.

Swift Destruction challenge

To complete the Swift Destruction challenge, players must defeat all the Unstoppable Champions at the same time or within a few seconds of each other during the Acquisition encounter. This means that players will need to coordinate with each team at each obelisk when to kill the Champions.

Arguably the best way to complete this challenge is to communicate with your teammates whenever an Unstoppable Champion has spawned, wait until each one is available, and then blast them down with Supers. If your Champion spawns first, you can either continue to stun it or try to avoid it while the others spawn.

If you’ve got quite a good fireteam, you could get away with just ignoring the Champions and not killing them. According to Ehroar, the Champions will despawn at the end of each rotation. Check out his video below for a look at him completely it successfully.

Before you even attempt the Swift Destruction challenge, make sure you know how to complete the Acquisition encounter in the Vow of the Disciple raid. There’s no sense in trying to tackle the challenge before you even know the mechanics of the fight. You will also want to make sure you have the correct mods equipped. Check your Seasonal Artifact for Unstoppable Mods and have those slotted into the appropriate armor piece.

Now that you know how to complete the Swift Destruction challenge, you can earn yourself some bonus loot during the Acquisition encounter in the Vow of the Disciple raid in Destiny 2. Remember to also find the hidden symbols to spawn an extra chest during the Rhulk fight. For more raid content and weapon recommendations, check out our Destiny 2 Guide.