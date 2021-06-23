Strangers in Time Vault of Glass raid challenge - Destiny 2 Complete the Strangers in Time challenge in the Vault of Glass in Destiny 2 to score some extra loot.

The Strangers in Time challenge in Destiny 2 is one of the trickier Vault of Glass raid challenges. This challenge takes place during the Gatekeeper encounter, which is right before the final fight against Atheon. Prepare for a challenge that requires tight timing and good damage output. With the right build and strategy, it should be straightforward for most fireteams.

Strangers in Time challenge – Vault of Glass

To complete the Strangers in Time challenge, the Praetorian and Wyvern must die at the same time. This means that the players in the portals will need to coordinate their attacks. It’s worth noting that there is a little bit of wiggle room with the timing – it doesn’t have to be the same frame, just within a few seconds of one another.

Use the Relic shield to break the Praetorian's shield. Heavy attack or the Relic's Super will defeat it quickly.

Before you begin the encounter, ensure everyone in your fireteam understands how to beat the Gatekeeper encounter. This guide presumes you have a basic understanding of how the relay race-like mechanic of the Relic functions.

There’s really not a grand strategy to use here as it’s mainly timing. Ensure the player with the Relic knows where to go. When the Relic holder is ready to defeat the Praetorian, have them communicate this to the player who is responsible for defeating the Wyvern in the opposite portal. A countdown can help to ensure timing is tight.

Use one-shot Supers to quickly defeat the Wyvern.

To easily defeat the Wyvern, players should use one-and-done Supers like Nova Bomb, Blade Barrage, or Thundercrash. All of these will melt the Wyvern rather quickly. Depending on your Power, it may even kill it instantly. In the event you’re underpowered, use Power weapons to soften it up a bit.

The real challenge of this encounter will be managing the enemies that continually spawn and baiting the Wyvern around should the Relic holder lag behind. A good strategy is to sit to the side of the main stairs, poking your head up and over to deal with the mobs. When the Wyvern spawns, try and slow it down by using Blinding Grenades or drawing its attention away from the Conflux.

When six Praetorian and Wyvern combos have been defeat, a Conflux will spawn in the throne room. Leave the portals and clear enemies at your leisure – timing no longer matters. When the encounter ends, the Triumph should pop. You'll also find two chests, but only if the challenge is active on the week you attempt it.

Clear communication will be vital in completing the Strangers in Time challenge in the Vault of Glass. The only two players that should be talking is the Relic holder and the player set to defeat the Wyvern.