The Root of Nightmares raid guide - Destiny 2

The Root of Nightmares is the raid that launched two weekly resets after the release of Destiny 2: Lightfall. This guide will cover the entire Root of Nightmares raid including how to start it, Power requirements, recommended gear and loadouts, as well as detailed explanations for each encounter. The Root of Nightmares guide will be constructed from the launch of the raid on March 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET until it is completed. Use the following links to jump to the relevant section of the raid:

Last updated: March 10, 2023 at 1:22 p.m. EST.

Shacknews World’s First Root of Nightmares raid attempt

Check out Sam and his mate’s Day One clear of the Root of Nightmares raid. The livestream is schedule to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Once completed, the livestream will be replaced by a VOD for your viewing pleasure.

Root of Nightmares Contest Mode rules

When Root of Nightmares firsts releases, it will have something called Contest Mode in effect. This is a common theme with newly released raids, giving players an opportunity to experience the raid at a more challenging level. During the Contest Mode, there are a few rules and limitations set on players:

Contest Mode is active for 48 hours.

Players are capped at 20 Power below each encounter. 1780 is the max Power.

Completing the Root of Nightmares within the 48 hours and claiming the associated Triumph will award an emblem.

The first team to complete each encounter, loot the final chest, and return to orbit will earn the title of World First and receive a wrestling-style belt, one for each member of the six-person fireteam.

In addition to Contest Mode, those who complete the raid before March 21 can purchase the Root of Nightmares themed raid jacket and the raid pin.

Root of Nightmares build, loadout, and weapon recommendation

You can't go wrong with Gjallarhorn.

Source: Shacknews

Given that Destiny 2: Lightfall shook up the weapon meta, it’s going to be too early to say definitively the best weapons you should be using. However, there will always be some important weapons and subclasses in any Day One raid attempt or even raid runs well into an expansion. We’ll update this section once we’ve settled on the ultimate weapons for you to use.

In saying that, there are certain Exotic weapons you absolutely must consider taking into the raid. The following list contains links showing you how to unlock these weapons:

Divinity, despite its nerf, is still a viable option as it creates a large critical hit spot while also boosting weapon damage. Gjallarhorn ensures that other Legendary Rockets receive Wolf Pack rounds, vastly upping their damage output. Outbreak Perfected does more damage when more players are using it and it boosts Heavy ammo drop rates when you’ve got an ammo finder mod slotted.

As for Arbalest and Witherhoard, the former is great for popping shields and general damage output while the latter works great in certain builds. Izanagi’s Burden offers high damage output and excels when coupled with a Heavy that has Auto-Loading Holster. Two-Tailed Fox, especially with its catalyst, has huge damage potential.

When it comes to Legendary weapons, consider bringing in a Sniper Rifle like Thoughtless, Fugue-55, Succession, or IKELOS_SN. If a boss is close or you need to knock down powerful enemies Shotguns like Fortissimo-11, Heritage, First In Last Out, Sojourner’s Tale, or the Seventh Seraph CQC-12.

Consider bringing in Grenade Launchers with Disorienting Grenades to blind enemies, Submachine Guns like IKELOS_SMG, Funnelweb, or Calus Mini-Tool for add clear, and something to deal with long-range foes like a Pulse Rifle or Scout Rifle.

First Encounter

Please note that we're figuring this out as we go with our own raid team, so some information could be slightly off as we work out the systems. This guide will be updated constantly over the first few days of the raid to ensure all the information is accurate.

When you reach the start of the first encounter you can place a Rally Banner to top up the abilities and ammunition of your Fireteam. Split your fireteam into two teams consisting of an node and orb team, and an add control team. The node and orb team will be two players, and the add control team will be four players. When you're ready, the node and orb team will hop into the nearby node and shoot the orb to begin. This will give all players a Sweeping Terror debuff that will wipe you in about 35 seconds, and a Field of Light buff for the team of two standing in the aura of the node that will time out in about 15 seconds. Only two players need to hop into the node's aura and shoot the orb inside to power it up, gaining the Field of Light buff. The other four players will be on Tormenter and add control.

Once the encounter begins the add control team will need to find two Psions, hopping into their bubble and killing them with a melee attack. This will spawn a Tormentor. Killing the Tormentor will add time to the Sweeping Terror debuff, keeping you from wiping. If you do not kill the Tormentor before the Sweeping Terror countdown reaches zero, your entire team will wipe. The add control team needs to keep the adds under control, and kill the Tormentor and any Barrier enemies as quickly as possible to ensure that the Sweeping Terror wipe mechanic doesn't reach zero.

Tlhe node and orb team will split into a team of two. Guardian 1 will shoot the first orb, powering it up and getting the Field of Light buff for themselves and Guardian 2, both of who should be in the aura of the node. Guardian 2 must then find the next node and orb. The location of the second orb is hinted at by the first, as the first node will point to the second. Guardian 2 will go to the second node while they have the Field of Light buff and shoot the second orb, losing the buff and connecting the first two nodes. The second node will now point to the third. Guardian 2 will tell Guardian 1 where the third node is. Now, Guardian 1 shoots the first orb again to refresh their Field of Light buff, then makes their way to the third node and orb and shoots it. The third node now points to the fourth node. This process will be repeated several times until the encouter is complete.

Second Encounter

Third Encounter

Fourth Encounter

Final Boss

The Root of Nightmares raid is a pinnacle Destiny 2 experience offering great challenge and enticing rewards. Check back with us as we continue to update this guide with new weapon recommendations and ideal strategies. You can also find more help with other raids on our Destiny 2 strategy guide.