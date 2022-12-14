IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 god roll - Destiny 2 The IKELOS SMG returns with a powerful new version and enhanced perk.

Guardians first got their hands on the IKELOS_SMG back in the Warmind expansion. It then returned during Season of Arrivals only to be later sunset. Third time is definitely the charm for the IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3, as it comes with some game-changing new perks and establishes itself as a top weapon of Season of the Seraph.

Look out for those Deepsight Resonance versions also as the IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 is craftable, unlocking enhanced perks on a crafted version.

PVP IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 god roll

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 god roll - PVP Barrel Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +10, Handling -5) Magazine Seraph Rounds (Reload Speed +10, Stability +5, Magazine +1) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (During sustained fire: gradually greatly increases accuracy and adds up to +10 Stability. Takes 0.6 seconds to maximize effect) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Immediately upon firing: Stability +40, max recoil kick -50 percent and -10 percent accuracy cone size for 0.6 seconds) Origin Trait Rasputin’s Arsenal (Breaking a target's shield partially reloads this weapon's magazine) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster

Chambered Compensator is the best choice for PVP as it also helps keep the IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 more steady when firing from the initial bounce when starting your shots. Adding Stability is also a key factor for SMGs to keep it as straight as possible in a duel.

Seraph Rounds are the best here due to the added flinch caused when landing shots as well as the bonus Stability boost to again keep it straight in a gunfight.

Dynamic Sway Reduction and Tap the Trigger work together best here to help maintain a stable and straight firing SMG during an engagement. Dynamic Sway Reduction makes the weapon become more stable the longer you are firing. Tap the Trigger helps keep that initial engagement on target: which is the best way to get an advantage in the fight.

PVE IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 god roll

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Seraph Rounds (Reload Speed +10, Stability +5, Magazine +1) Perk 1 Feeding Frenzy (3.5 seconds increased reload speed, stacks to x5 doubling reload) Perk 2 Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit) OR Frenzy (After being in combat for 12 seconds: 15 percent damage increase, Handling +50 and Reload +50. Origin Trait Rasputin’s Arsenal (Breaking a target's shield partially reloads this weapon's magazine) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Arrowhead Break on the barrel to give you the best recoil available for the IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 as you want an SMG to be as easy to control as possible while firing. Seraph Rounds is a unique perk to the Seraph weapons and one well worth taking advantage of. Not only does it increase your Magazine and boost Stability and Reload, it also and I quote “Combines the penetration from Armor-Piercing Rounds, the guaranteed ricochets from Ricochet Rounds, and the flinch increase from High-Caliber Rounds”. An absolute must-have perk for this SMG in my opinion.

Feeding Frenzy and Voltshot go together to make one of the most lethal mob-clearing weapons in all of Destiny 2. With Feeding Frenzy rolling you can reload almost instantly per kill to start Voltshot. Get the next kill on a foe and Voltshot chains lightning to surrounding enemies, causing big damage or clearing the battlefield of low level mobs easily. A great combination for any PVE activity and Gambit matches.

Frenzy gets an honorable mention here as the 15 percent damage increase is worth considering if your goal is to use the IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 to bring some bigger damage to your adventures. Another top tier pairing with Feeding Frenzy for clearing out low level mobs.

How to get IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3

The IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 is obtainable from opening the Seraph Chest or from the newest vendor introduced to the H.E.L.M in Season of the Seraph: the Exo Frame. The vendor offers direct purchases or the chance to roll an Umbral Engram. Both chances cost four Resonant Stems a piece. Direct purchases must be unlocked from the top row of the upgrades section at the Exo Frame vendor before they can be purchased.

Both of the above methods have a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance versions to build up toward a future craftable version and unlock enhanced perks.

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 is a worthy successor to V1.0.2 and worth your time to be added to your collection. A powerhouse in PVE activities, the IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 comes in hot as one of the must-have new guns of Season of the Seraph.

With RNG on your side as well as the direct picks at the H.E.L.M, you’ll have your god roll in no time. For more god roll weapon breakdowns, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.