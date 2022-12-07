How to get Seraph Key Codes - Destiny 2 The fastest way to get Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2.

Season of the Seraph has launched in Destiny 2 and with it comes new activities and currencies for Guardians to sink their light into. One of the new loot loops requires playing activities to build up Seraph Key Codes to open an extra rewards chest at the end of Heist Battlegrounds.

Once you have completed the initial introduction to Season of the Seraph, a new playlist will appear in the Helm to access Heist Battlegrounds which includes modifiers and Champions. Once the playlist Heist Battlegrounds activity is completed, the Seraph Chest appears and costs 500 Seraph Key Codes to open.

How to get Seraph Key Codes



Source: Shacknews

Seraph Key Codes drop from any activity completion including Public Events, raids, and ritual playlist activities. Here is a breakdown of the most rewarding ways to acquire Seraph Key Codes per activity completion and also in a time-friendly manner. Note that the table contains the base values prior to any boosts.

Activity Seraph Key Codes More Than a Weapon story mission 250 Nightfall power level 1550 520 Nightfall power level 1580 570 Weekly Story power level 1580 470 Master Wellspring 410 Dares Legend 300 Strikes, Crucible, Gambit 280 Heroic Public Event 250 Kings Fall encounters 200 Lost Sector 30 Legend Lost Sectors 70 Heist Battleground (non-playlist) 20 Heist Battleground playlist 20 Heroic Patrols 5

As for the boosts, there are two in the Season Pass that increase the number of Seraph Key Codes you receive. These boosts are unlocked at Rank 12 and 32.

Seraph Key Codes are capped at 2,000 maximum from the start of the season. This can be increased at the H.E.L.M. by purchasing an Exo Frame upgrade. One upgrade will raise the capacity to 4,000 while another will give a chance of receiving Seraph Key Codes when defeating combatants.

The most efficient way to farm Seraph Key Codes is Heroic Public Event completions. Head to the EDZ and do loops of the area to quickly hit the maximum capacity. Before you start farming, make sure you knock out your challenges, as Nightfalls offer another efficient method of getting the key codes.

As you near the Seraph Key Code capacity, hop back into Heist Battleground and unlock the Seraph chest for some bonus gear. For more seasonal guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.