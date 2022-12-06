Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph campaign walkthrough A complete walkthrough of the Season of the Seraph campaign in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph gives players one last chance to prepare for the upcoming threat of the Darkness. By repairing the Warmind Rasputin in the More Than A Weapon questline, humanity might have another tool to combat their foes. This seasonal questline follows a similar format to past seasons with new steps unlocking each week.

Hierarchy quest



Source: Shacknews

Before you gain access to the overarching weekly mission, More Than A Weapon, you will need to complete the mission, Hierarchy. This will launch once you login to Destiny 2 or can be launched via Europa. Follow the marker into the Bray Exoscience area, defeat the Hive and Fallen, and work your way to Clovis Bray.

There will be some strong bosses during the fight to Clovis Bray, including a section with an Annihilator Totem. Destroy the glowing Acolyte so you can use your abilities and Super again.

Once the mission is completed, you will be taken to the H.E.L.M. where you can pick up the Season of the Seraph campaign mission. Head down the stairs on the right to find the seasonal vendor.

More Than A Weapon – Week 1



Source: Shacknews

After speaking with Clovis Bray in the H.E.L.M., you will unlock the More Than A Weapon weekly campaign mission comprising of 54 steps as well as the seasonal artifact, Seraph Cipher.

Speak with Mara Sov at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. Complete Heist Battleground: Moon Collect 500 Seraph Key Codes Unlock a Seraph Chest using Seraph Key Codes Complete Operation: Archimedes (launched via H.E.L.M. map) Speak with Ana Bray at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. Speak with Clovis at the Exo Frame Listen to the message on the radio Wait until next week

Step 4 might cause players to pause for a moment. A Seraph Chest is a reward at the end of the Heist Battleground playlist (must be launched via the H.E.L.M. map). These require 500 Seraph Key Codes to unlock, so having a good supply is always a great idea. Check out our guide on how to get Seraph Key Codes for a look at some of the best ways to fill up your pockets.

More Than A Weapon – Week 2

Check back with us each week as we continue to cover the Season of the Seraph campaign. The More Than A Weapon questline will advance each week, allowing players to access more unlocks at the seasonal vendor. For more on Season 19 and others, take a look at the Destiny 2 strategy guide.