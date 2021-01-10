Red Rover Deep Stone Crypt raid challenge - Destiny 2 Learn the easiest way to complete the Red Rover challenge in the Crypt Security encounter of the Deep Stone Crypt raid in Destiny 2.

The Red Rover challenge in Destiny 2 tasks players with completing the Crypt Security portion of the Deep Stone Crypt in a specific way. As with all these raid challenges, knowledge of the raid is paramount in being able to easily complete them.

Red Rover challenge Deep Stone Crypt

To complete the Red Rover challenge, players must ensure each player shoots 2 panels in the basement of the Security section of the Deep Stone Crypt raid. This means you must go through three damage phases – if you destroy the fuses early, the challenge will fail. Of course, you should definitely know how to complete the Crypt Security encounter before trying this.

In terms of challenge, the only problems with this one will be transferring the Operator Augment in a timely manner so that two Operators have time to go down and destroy two panels each and ensuring no one dies in the basement fire.

Each player will need to destroy two panels each before the final fuse is destroyed.

How this challenge plays out is rather straightforward. After sending one Operator down, have them destroy two panels that are called out and then pass the buff to the next Operator who must go to the basement. After they have destroyed two panels, have them swap out the Operator Augment for the Scanner one and then read out which fuses to destroy (only destroy two). Release them from the basement as soon as possible. Repeat this until all six players have used the Operator Augment to destroy two panels.

A good idea is that whoever grabs the Scanner Augment to read out the first fuse damage phase should remain as the panel-caller for the duration of the encounter. They can, of course, swap it with the first Operator to call out the Light/Dark side panels as needed.

The Red Rover challenge for the Deep Stone Crypt raid in Destiny 2 will certainly test players’ ability to communicate and swap roles on the fly. However, by having a game plan (like working out the Operator order) the challenge should be completed rather cleanly. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more Deep Stone Crypt raid challenge guides.