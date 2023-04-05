Crossfire Challenge, Root of Nightmares - Destiny 2 How to complete the Crossfire Challenge in the Scission encounter in Root of Nightmares.

The Crossfire Challenge is the second one available for players to complete in the Root of Nightmares raid. Taking place in the Scission fight, Destiny 2 players will need to coordinate launches using the pistons, but there’s a catch: you can’t shoot your own one.

Crossfire Challenge – Scission

To complete the Crossfire Challenge you cannot activate your own piston to cross the gap. This means if you need to get to the other side, the players on the other side must shoot your own node to activate the launch piston. This restriction applies for the one at the end that takes you to the next level. You cannot jump across by any other means or the challenge will fail (no Well skating, sword flying, or grappling).

Do not shoot your own node to cross the gap. Instead, get someone on the other side to activate it for you.

Source: Shacknews

Like the previous challenge, Crossfire is easy to understand but might take a few goes to find a strategy that works for your team. A good idea is to have runners coordinate when they are ready and then shoot each other’s launchers. This will leave four other people able to focus on clearing enemies and making sure everyone is safe. Even if you’re not a runner, try and watch your teammates that are on the other side so you can activate their launcher if need be.

The Crossfire Challenge in Root of Nightmares isn’t that tough. Clearing it will earn you an extra chest full of loot at the end of the Scission encounter, so always give it a shot whenever it’s active. For more raid challenge guides, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide.