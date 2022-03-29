Base Information challenge Vow of the Disciple raid - Destiny 2 Complete the Base Information challenge during the Caretaker encounter in Vow of the Disciple raid.

The Base Information challenge is now available in Destiny 2’s Vow of the Disciple raid. In order to complete this challenge, players must complete the Caretaker encounter under unique conditions. This challenge is a bit tedious, so anticipate some growing pains.

To complete the Base Information challenge, each player can only pick up one symbol at a time when collecting symbols for the obelisk. This means you cannot exceed the Heightened Knowledge buff. When you collect a symbol, you can go and collect another one after you deposit the symbol.

What this will look like is you will enter the dark room, pick up one symbol, and exit the room to shoot the obelisk. You can send as many players into the room as you want, provided that each player only picks up one symbol. Once you shoot the correct symbol on the obelisk, you can go back into the room and pick up another buff.

For reference, here is how the Knowledge buffs increase. You never want to see Brimming Knowledge or Overflowing Knowledge as this will cause the challenge to fail.

Heightened Knowledge Brimming Knowledge Overflowing Knowledge

There is no limit on how many symbols a player can pick up per rotation. The only limiting factor is that they can only carry one at a time. For this reason, it’s best to send in as many people into the dark room as you can afford so you can clear the symbols quickly. You should have your best players handling the Caretaker to give you a bit more time as the running back and forth adds time to the encounter.

Whether you send in three players and then one or two players followed by another two, it’s entirely up to you. Find what works for your fireteam and then execute. The damage phases remain the same and, at this point after its release, should be no issue.

With the Base Information challenge completed for the Caretaker encounter, you’ll get yourself some more rewards for the Vow of the Disciple raid. Make sure you also take the time to unlock the extra Rhulk chest. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for a near overwhelming number of guides.