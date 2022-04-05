Defenses Down challenge Vow of the Disciple raid - Destiny 2 Complete the Defenses Down challenge in the Exhibition / Artifact / Upended encounter in Vow of the Disciple raid for extra loot in Destiny 2.

The Defenses Down challenge in the Vow of the Disciple raid in Destiny 2 is now live. Those that want to earn some extra rewards will need to complete the Upended / Artifacts / Exhibition encounter under certain limitations. This is going to take a bit of communication and teamwork, so prepare for a hectic fight.

Defenses Down challenge – Exhibition encounter

To complete the Defenses Down challenge each player can only kill one Disciple’s Hourglass during the Exhibition encounter. This means if you personally defeat the first Disciple’s Hourglass Taken Knight that spawns, you cannot defeat another one. Several Disciple’s Hourglass Taken Knights spawn during the Artifact encounter, which means if you want to get the maximum time, all six players will need to defeat one Knight each (and leave one alive).

Now, to avoid any confusion, the Defenses Down challenge takes place in the Exhibition area, which is the encounter with the Artifacts. This is also referred to as The Upended in the Vow of the Disciple Triumphs list. Before you get started on this challenge, make sure you know how to complete the Exhibition encounter, as it has a whole lot of moving parts.

As for actually completing the Defenses Down challenge, you must transfer the Seed artifact to each player as you fight through the encounter. Keep in mind that there may actually be an additional Knight that spawns, so you should pick which one to leave alive. A good one to avoid killing is the second Knight in the second room.

Reddit user tasty_toxic_waste had a suggestion on the Seed rotation. The following table is based on their idea. Essentially, assign each player a number and then just grab the Artifact that is required of them for each room. If you leave the second Knight in the second room alive, you only need to hot-swap the Seed in rooms three and four.

Completing the Defenses Down challenge in Vow of the Disciple is great way to earn some extra loot each week in Destiny 2. Be sure to knock them all off the list if you’re chasing the Disciple-Slayer Title. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more raid challenge guides.