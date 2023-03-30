Illuminated Torment Challenge, Root of Nightmares - Destiny 2 How to complete the Illuminated Torment Challenge in the Cataclysm encounter in the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2.

The Illuminated Torment Challenge in the Root of Nightmares raid takes place in the first encounter, Cataclysm. Most Destiny 2 players will be familiar with this encounter by now, but this particular Challenge increases the demand, requiring even more coordination than before.

Illuminated Torment Challenge – Cataclysm

To complete the Illuminated Torment Challenge the Tormentor must be defeated by someone with the Field of Light buff. If someone without the buff lands the killing blow, the Challenge will fail. This challenge is easy to understand but slightly difficult to achieve, thanks to the short timer of the buff.

The best way to complete this Challenge is basically how you’ll likely already be running the encounter. Assign one person to build the node network, two players to handle the Psions, and three for clearing enemies and getting the Field of Light buff.

Wait in the Field of Light buff while killing enemies so you can refresh it whenever the node builder returns.

Source: Shacknews

The idea is that three player will hang around the Field of Light buff and wait for the node network builder to refresh it. It doesn’t have to be all three getting the buff each time. In fact, it can help to have one player go off, weaken the Tormentor, and then get the next buff refresh while the other two finish off the Tormentor.

If things get a bit tight and the only person with the buff is the node builder and the Tormentor must die immediately, just get them to nuke the enemy. Remember you can also keep a Tormentor alive and then defeat it when the next phase begins for additional time.

The Illuminated Torment Challenge in Root of Nightmares is easy to complete and you’ll walk away with some bonus loot. Those who do it on Master are also guaranteed an Adept weapon for their troubles. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more raid related help.