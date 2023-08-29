Dead Messenger god roll - Destiny 2 How to get Dead Messenger and what a god roll looks like for PVE and PVP in Destiny 2.

Dead Messenger first arrived in Destiny 2 linked to the Exotic mission, Vox Obscura. Season of the Witch has now introduced the Exotic Mission Rotator with Vox Obscura within its setlist. This means Dead Messenger and its catalyst are now obtainable once again.

Dead Messenger returns as a craftable Exotic similar to another craftable Exotic, Osteo Striga. It comes with a new mixture of perks to really create an Exotic that works for your playstyle. With plenty to like about this Grenade Launcher, and a fun mission to claim it from, Dead Messenger is a welcome addition to the playlist’s current offering.

How to get Dead Messenger

Dead Messenger and its catalyst are the rewards for a full completion of the returning Exotic mission, Vox Obscura. Once the mission is cleared, you will be awarded a craftable version of Dead Messenger which you can create at The Enclave social space located in the same map space as Savathun’s Throne World.

You will need to run Vox Obscura to completion up to three times to fully unlock its potential but you can still craft one as soon as it becomes available after a clear. To follow when Vox Obscura becomes available, check out the Shacknews Exotic Mission rotator schedule.

PvE - Dead Messenger god roll

Dead Messenger is a menace in PvE for its ability to switch elemental burn paired with its efficiency to mow down waves of mobs. It pairs exceptionally well with this season's Artifact mods to create powerful builds. The best way to access this power is to build into its Velocity and Handling.

Dead Messenger - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload +10) Stock Short-Action Stock (Handling +15) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Final blows grant 10 percent grenade energy. Throwing a grenade refills the magazine from reserves.) Intrinsic Trait 1 The Fundamentals: [Alternate Weapon Action] Changes this weapon's damage type, cycling between Solar, Arc, and Void. Grants different stats based on your selected damage type. Solar - Increases Reload Speed and Aerial Effectiveness. Arc - Increases Handling and Range. Void - Stability and Aim Assist. Intrinsic Trait 2 Turnabout (Using this weapon to break the shield of a combatant or a Guardian using their Super will grant you an overshield.)

Start off with Quick Launch for the Barrel and High-Velocity Rounds as the Magazine. This pairing is an immediate +20 increase to a key stat and the added Reload is essential as Dead Messenger only carries one shot in the Magazine. Short-Action Stock’s boost to Handling makes this weapon snappy to switch to, great for weapon cycling when taking on various enemies.

Dead Messenger’s intrinsic trait allows it to switch between damage elements, an excellent feature when faced with multiple shielded enemy types. This trait is a constant and cannot be changed when crafting. As for the perk you can change, Demolitionist remains a top tier option for PVE content. Because this Grenade Launcher makes short work of low-tier mobs, it can quickly recharge your grenade. Plus, throw a grenade and Demolitionist will refill the tube, letting you bring more boom.

Completing its Catalyst grants Dead Messenger the perk, Turnabout, which grants you an Overshield when breaking a combatant’s shield.

PvP - Dead Messenger god roll

When first introduced, Dead Messenger caused great joy and equal frustration to opponents in the Crucible. With its fast switching, one hit from Dead Messenger left you easy picking for a follow-up shot to take you down.

Dead Messenger - PVP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Implosion Rounds (Velocity +10, Stability +15, Blast Radius -10) Stock Short-Action Stock (Handling +15) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Final blows grant 10 percent grenade energy. Throwing a grenade refills the magazine from reserves.) Intrinsic Trait 1 The Fundamentals: [Alternate Weapon Action] Changes this weapon's damage type, cycling between Solar, Arc, and Void. Grants different stats based on your selected damage type. Solar - Increases Reload Speed and Aerial Effectiveness. Arc - Increases Handling and Range. Void - Stability and Aim Assist. Intrinsic Trait 2 Turnabout (Using this weapon to break the shield of a combatant or a Guardian using their Super will grant you an overshield.)

There’s not much variation here from its PvE counterpart as it translates well to both game modes. Start with Quick Launch to ensure Velocity is pushed and pair this with Implosion Rounds in the Magazine. This gives near max Velocity leaving your opponents helpless when its wave comes crashing towards them.

Short-Action Stock ensures high weapon Handling so once an opponent is damaged you can quickly swap weapons to finish them off. Demolitionist is quite potent in PVP, with kills offering a nice bump in grenade energy.

Dead Messenger is a mighty Exotic which can be built into to create powerful play styles in all forms of content. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.