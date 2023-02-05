Fire and Forget god roll - Destiny 2 Fire and Forget is a craftable, three-burst Linear Fusion Rifle ready to challenge the current meta.

Fire and Forget is a new Stasis Linear Fusion Rifle introduced with Season of the Seraph. Fire and Forget is a unique addition to the sandbox as it is only the second three-burst Linear Fusion Rifle to be introduced to Destiny 2. It is only the second Stasis variant of the weapon type.

Both of Fire and Forget’s sister weapons, Stormchaser and Reeds Regret, are found in endgame activities so this gives Guardians a unique opportunity to obtain a highly potent and unique weapon type from seasonal activities. Fire and Forget can be crafted, allowing Guardians to hook it up with enhanced perks.

How to get Fire and Forget



Source: Shacknews

Fire and Forget is obtainable from opening the Seraph Chest or from the newest vendor introduced to the H.E.L.M. in Season of the Seraph; the Exo Frame. The vendor offers direct purchases or the chance to roll an Umbral Engram. Direct purchases must be unlocked from the top row of the upgrades section at the Exo Frame vendor before they can be purchased.

Both of the above methods have a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance versions to build up toward a future craftable version and unlock enhanced perks.

PVE - Fire and Forget god roll

Fire and Forget - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Enhanced Battery (Magazine +1) Perk 1 Field Prep (Increased ammo reserves. Faster reload, stow, and ready when you're crouching) Perk 2 Focused Fury (Dealing half of the magazine as precision damage grants this weapon bonus damage. The shot is reset whenever the weapon is reloaded or stowed) Origin Trait Veist Stinger (Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Boss Spec or Major Spec (7.77 percent damage increase)

Fire and Forget being a three-burst weapon means Stability and Recoil control is key in keeping shots on target for maximum damage output. Arrowhead Break ensures the recoil is as tight as possible for the burst fire.

Focusing on ensuring the damage output is as high as possible, Enhanced Battery adds an extra shot to the Magazine. Field Prep increases ammo reserves for those follow up shots and increases the reload speed to an almost instant refill if crouched. This then feeds into Focused Fury to round this off with a hefty 11 second damage boost. This ensures Fire and Forget competes with the strongest meta weapons in the current sandbox.

A worthy mention here is that Fire and Forget can roll Chill Clip which can be a very powerful option for Stasis builds. If you manage to get a craftable version the perks can be changed at will to suit your style of play.

PVP - Fire and Forget god roll

Fire and Forget - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Projection Fuse (Range +10) Perk 1 Rangefinder (While Aiming-Down-Sights: 10% increased zoom, 30% increased aim assist fall off distance) Perk 2 High-Impact Reserves (As the magazine goes below 50 percent, until empty: three percent to six percent increased damage) Origin Trait Ambush (Improves range, handling, and damage against combatants during the opening moments of an engagement.) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

It’s more desirable as a PVE weapon but Fire and Forget is strong in PVP due to its three-burst firing. This means that even body shots can get the kill.

Arrowhead Break comes in strong here for recoil control to help remain on target as much as possible.

Projection Fuse ensures a safe distance while charging up shots without losing any or as much damage during the fall off after a certain range.

Rangefinder pairs perfectly with Projection Fuse while also adding zoom when aiming down sights to help nail those shots. Round Fire and Forget off with High-Impact Rounds, the perfect addition in PVP as you will hardly ever go over half your magazine. This means the perk is always in effect when you pick up Heavy ammo.

Fire and Forget launched with a bad reputation for strong recoil, which was addressed by Bungie as a bug that has since been fixed. The recoil is much more manageable visually, making Fire and Forget a strong contender for the heavy slot. For more god roll weapon breakdowns, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.