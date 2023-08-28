CALUS Mini-Tool god roll - Destiny 2 As a fan favorite, CALUS Mini-Tool remains a must-have for your loadout and now that it's available gain, it's worth grabbing a god roll.

First introduced in Season of Opulence, CALUS Mini-Tool quickly established itself as a fan favorite. With a craftable version added later in Season of the Haunted, and with it once more available for crafting, it’s still a strong option to this day.

CALUS Mini-Tool is a Solar, 900RPM, Submachine Gun sporting a unique frame called MIDA Synergy which provides speed benefits when this weapon is paired with MIDA Multi-Tool. This weapon provides great synergy with Solar subclasses and is devastating when taking on waves of enemies.

CALUS-Mini-Tool, like its first run in Destiny 2, remains craftable so if you missed it the first time around, now is your chance to grab and craft this powerful workhorse of a Submachine Gun.

How to get CALUS Mini-Tool

CALUS Mini-Tool is obtainable from the Exotic mission Presage when it is active within the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. The red border weapons are on a knockout list, so you’ll eventually get all the patterns provided you keep playing.

PvE - CALUS Mini-Tool god roll

CALUS Mini-Tool starts with some great base stats so it’s all about pushing them to their limits to get the best out of this weapon. Smallbore works best in PvE for its bumps to Range and Stability, both key stats for this weapon. Accurized Rounds then provide extra Range, making CALUS Mini-Tool more accurate and easier to use from a distance.

CALUS Mini-Tool - PVE Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Unrelenting (Starts health regeneration and restores 80 HP upon reaching 100% activation progress with weapon kills. Weapon kills must be within five seconds of each other) Perk 2 Incandescent (Applies 30 scorch stacks to enemies within 4 meters on weapon kills) Origin Trait To Excess (On weapon kills while super ability is charged: grants Discipline +20 and Strength +20 for 12 seconds) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Two close choices here with Threat Detector missing out to Unrelenting. Reason being is that the follow up perk, Incandescent, has Scorch attached to it and these also count when killing enemies for Unrelenting. Your guardian will be shooting fire and healing when taking down several enemies at once, a powerful combo when dealing with large groups of enemies.

Take note that CALUS Mini-Tool is a great option for Solar builds as Scorch feeds into Restoration. This will keep you in fighting shape, especially coupled with Solar fragments, like those that provide Cure on grenade kills.

PvP - CALUS Mini-Tool god roll

Due to stronger Submachine Gun options you might not see CALUS Mini-Tool as a PvP weapon but its high 900RPM can easily take opponents off guard. Building into the Range stat can help make this an effective weapon in the Crucible.

CALUS Mini-Tool - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Moving Target (Grants +10 Aim Assist while aiming down sights (ADS) and reduces the ADS movement speed penalty by an additive 2.5 percent.) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Immediately upon firing: Stability +40, max recoil kick -50 percent and -10 percent accuracy cone size for 0.6 seconds) Origin Trait To Excess (On weapon kills while super ability is charged: grants Discipline +20 and Strength +20 for 12 seconds) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

With Range in mind, start with Hammer-Forged Rifling in tandem with Accurized Rounds. These two combined give a +20 Range boost, which will cause opponents issues against such a fast-firing Submachine Gun at distance. Moving Target elevates this further with its added Aim Assist and also extra speed while strafing.

Tap the Trigger gives an immediate Stability boost which is essential in besting your enemies while using such a high RPM weapon. This perk makes it much easier to keep the initial kick in check when engaging in a fight and will make short work of your target with good accuracy.

CALUS Mini-Tool is a must have for all Guardians and the fact it gives you a reason to run the great returning Exotic mission, Presage, is an added bonus. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.