All Fragments and best ones to use - Destiny 2

Fragments are a new type of ability modifier in Destiny 2. Introduced with the Beyond Light expansion in 2020, Fragments drastically improve player builds and allow them to fine-tune their playstyle. With so many to choose from, and only being able to unlock them one at a time, picking the right one to unlock and the best ones to use can be tough. Let’s see what’s on offer and what you should be equipping.

There are quite a few Fragments for players to unlock in Destiny 2. As the game continues to expand and evolve, players should likely expect more to be added to the sandbox. Below are all the Fragments currently available in the game.

Fragment Effect Stat change Energy Cost Whisper of Hedrons Gain a bonus to weapon damage after freezing a target with Stasis -10 Strength 1 Whisper of Fissures Increases the damage and size of the burst of Stasis when you destroy a Stasis crystal or defeat a frozen target. 1 Whisper of Refraction Defeating slowed or frozen targets grants you class ability energy. 1 Whisper of Endurance Slow from your abilities lasts longer. For those abilities that linger, their duration will also increase. +10 Strength 1 Whisper of Bonds Defeating frozen targets with weapons grants you Super energy. -10 Intellect

-10 Discipline 1 Whisper of Shards Shattering a Stasis crystal temporarily boosts your grenade recharge rate. Shattering additional Stasis crystals increases the duration of this benefit. +10 Resilience 1

Best Fragments to use

Depending on what class you’re playing, the best Fragments for you may change slightly. However, there are some undeniably fantastic choices, especially for your first unlocks.

Whisper of Hedrons

Whisper of Bonds

Whisper of Hedrons is the obvious pick and one of the best Fragments in Destiny 2. This Fragment boosts your weapon damage whenever you freeze an enemy with Stasis. By using Stasis abilities, you’re practically always freezing enemies which means you ought to always have this damage buff active. In a boss fight, the extra damage can certainly help get some teams over the line.

Whisper of Bonds synergizes quite well with Whisper of Hedrons as destroying a frozen target grants Super energy. Freeze targets to get the damage buff and destroy them to get Super energy. You’ll then be throwing out your Super, which freezes enemies once more. It’s a beautiful cycle.

Another option some players may want to explore is Whisper of Refraction. This Fragment does what Bonds does but for your Class ability.

Though it might sound good, Whisper of Shards is actually more difficult to proc. The reason for this is that few abilities actually create Stasis crystals. For example, the Glacier Grenade and Salvation’s Grip are some of the only ways of creating Stasis crystals. If you are able to create a lot of crystals, consider coupling Shards with Whisper of Fissures to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

Whisper of Endurance isn't the most useful but it could pair well with some abilities and mods.

Then there’s Whisper of Endurance, which increases the slow effect and keeps lingering abilities around for longer. This is good, but not great. It may be useful for the Duskfield Grenade whenever the Thermal Overload and Surge Eater mods are available.

As Fragments are added, the variety of builds available to Stasis-users is only going to grow. As for the other subclasses, we could see them reworked to offer Fragments of their own in the future. For now, though, start exploring the Fragments in Destiny 2 and create the best build for you. Sparrow over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more insights into builds and weapon recommendations.