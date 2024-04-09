Destiny 2: The Final Shape dev stream reveals new Prismatic subclass, Class Exotics, and Dread enemy It looks like the extra cooking time for The Final Shape has worked in Bungie's favor.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape had another developer preview today and it popped off. The livestream stoked the embers of excitement as Bungie revealed three major new things: a subclass, class Exotics, and the Witness’ own faction: The Dread.

The new subclass is called Prismatic and will allow Guardians to combine various abilities from both Light and Darkness subclasses. There’s no clear sign yet whether every single Light and Darkness ability will be available or just a select few, but it is looking incredibly powerful so far.

Part of this new subclass is also a new set of bars below the Super meter. Deal damage with Light and Darkness to fill both sides of the bar and when it’s completed, you gain a new level of power called Transcendence. While this is active, you gain a new grenade that combines both Light and Darkness together, Hunters get a Solar and Stasis grenade, Titans receive Arc and Strand, Void and Stasis for the Warlocks. In addition to this, you gain a weapon damage bonus that stacks with other buffs and casting Transcendence instantly recharges your grenade and melee energy



Source: Bungie

Next up Bungie showed off the new Exotic class items that come with two random Exotic perks that are lifted from other Exotics, even Exotics from other classes. One of the Warlock bonds that the team showed off combined the Exotic perks from Assassin’s Cowl and Synthoceps, giving the Warlock invisibility on melee final blows and finishers with enhanced melee damage while surrounded. What this effectively means is that the Prismatic subclass will be able to benefit from two Exotic armor pieces for the price of one.

Finally, Bungie revealed that a new enemy faction is coming with The Final Shape, the Dread. Players had seen just a few of these with the Tormentors that were added with Lightfall and the glimpse of the Subjugators in other previews, but there are more to come.



Source: Bungie

There is a bat-like creature called a Grim who’s screech supresses your abilities and slows you down. The Husk are melee, acrobatic-like creatures that have a weird worm in them that will track you down and explode if you kill them in the wrong way. Then there’s the Weaver and Attendant, the Strand and Stasis representatives for the Dread and are actually reshaped Psions.

The general consensus among the Destiny 2 community is that Bungie really needs to nail the release of The Final Shape and today’s livestream has certainly excited players. There was a lot of good news here, which arrives on the back of Into the Light, a free content drop that has players chomping at the bit to earn some new, powerful weapons ahead of Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s release on June 4, 2024.