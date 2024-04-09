Prismatic lets you equip Light & Darkness abilities in Destiny 2: The Final Shape In The Final Shape, players will be able to mix-and-match Light and Darkness abilities to create powerful new combinations.

With the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion set to give the game a wealth of new content to explore, players can look forward to a new stories, mechanics, weapons, and more. However, today’s developer gameplay presentation showed off something altogether new and fun: the Prismatic system. This allows players to combine Light and Dark subclasses and elements to individualize your Guardian even further, not to mention combine and utilizing elements like never before in your melee, grenade, and more.

Prismatic was revealed during this week’s Destiny 2 Developer Gameplay presentation. The presentation shared a few different new details about The Final Shape and the Into the Light content that leads into it. However, Prismatic was one of the biggest deals. It allows you to equip Light and Dark subclasses on various parts of your Guardian kit. You could have an Arc melee ability mixed with a Strand grenade, or Stasis mixed with Void, and so on.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape's Prismatic system will allow players to combine and mix subclass abilities in grenade, melee, and other slots.

Source: Bungie

Prismatic marks an interesting turn in Destiny 2 subclass gameplay. It will be one of the first times we’ve ever been able to mix and match subclass abilities, allowing Guardians to experiment with all-new capabilities and discover unique builds that suit them. The devs even went as far as to say that some combinations work so well together, they almost feel broken.

There was plenty more to see from today’s Destiny 2 developer presentation. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 topic for all the latest news leading up to The Final Shape’s release.