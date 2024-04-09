New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Dread are the new enemy faction coming to Destiny 2

Tormentors and Subjugators were just the tip of the iceberg in the Witness' faction.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bungie
1

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape preview livestream yielded a plethora of details about the next major content expansion for Bungie’s live-service game. Among the new content highlighted during the stream was The Dread, a new enemy faction that players will face off against during Into The Light.

The Dread was revealed during the developer gameplay preview livestream for The Final Shape. Several images of concept art were shown, giving us a look at the unique design of this new enemy type. This includes winged creatures and humanoids that wield spear-like weapons.

Most notably, The Dread marks the first brand-new enemy faction in Destiny 2 since 2018. The game has seen several remixes and evolutions of existing enemy types, but this will be the first fresh batch of adversaries in quite a while.

We’ll see exactly what The Dread is made of when Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches on June 4, 2024. As for other news out of the latest developer preview, we also learned that players will be able to equip both Light and Darkness abilities through the new Prismatic system.

