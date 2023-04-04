All Destiny 2 mods: Armor Charge, weapons, raids & more Every mod in Destiny 2 including Armor Charge, weapon and raid mods, damage increases and more, as well as how each one works.

Armor mods in Destiny 2 dramatically shake up how each class works. While you can get away with ignoring the system for a while, sooner or later you’ll want to dig deep into buildcrafting, designing something that fits your playstyle, and that’s where armor mods come in. From Armor Charge mods to ammo finders and damage buffs, there’s a lot to learn. Below you’ll find every single mod in the game, information on how they work, and more.

All Armor Charge mods

Those that have been playing Destiny 2 for a while will notice some similarities between Armor Charge mods and the now-obsolete Charged with Light and Elemental Well mods. Some of the old mods have been retooled under this new system but a lot have been left behind. Below is a list of every Armor Charge mod, its effect, and cost.

Mod name Effect Cost Head Radiant Light Casting your Super causes nearby allies to also increase their current Armor Charge by 1. Allies that have a different subclass element from you increase Armor Charge by 2. 1 Powerful Friends Collecting an Orb of Power causes nearby allies to increase their current Armor Charge by 1. 1 Font of Wisdom You gain a bonus to intellect while you have any Armor Charge. Armor Charges decay over time. 3 Arms Shield Break Charge Breaking a combatant's shield with matching damage type grants you Armor Charge. 4 Grenade Kickstart When your grenade energy is fully expended, you gain grenade energy. Additionally, your Armor Charge is consumed and you gain additional grenade energy for each stack. 3 Melee Kickstart When your melee energy is fully expended, you gain melee energy. Additionally, your Armor Charge is consumed and you gain additional melee energy for each stack. 3 Font of Focus You gain a bonus to discipline while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Font of Vigor You gain a bonus to strength while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Chest Charged Up Increases the maximum number of stacks of Armor Charge you can carry by 1. 3 Emergency Reinforcement When your shields become broken, you gain temporary damage reduction. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting you longer duration to the damage reduction for each charge consumed. 3 Font of Endurance You gain a bonus to resilience while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Legs Stacks on Stacks Picking up an Orb of Power grants you 1 additional stack of Armor Charge. 4 Kinetic Weapon Surge Your Kinetic weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Arc Weapon Surge Your Arc weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Solar Weapon Surge Your Solar weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Stasis Weapon Surge Your Stasis weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Strand Weapon Surge Your Strand weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Void Weapon Surge Your Kinetic weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Font of Agility You gain a bonus to mobility while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Class Item Empowered Finish Finisher final blows grant you 1 temporary Armor Charge when you have none. 1 Time Dilation Your decaying Armor Charge has a longer duration. 3 Utility Kickstar When your class ability energy is fully expended, you gain class ability energy. Additionally, your Armor Charge is consumed and you gain additional class ability energy for each stack. 3 Restorative Finisher When you use a finisher, you gain a portion of energy for your least-recharged ability. Consumes 2 stacks of Armor Charge. 1 Special Finisher Finishers generate Special ammo for the whole fireteam. Consumes 3 stacks of Armor Charge. 1 One-Two Finisher Finishers restore melee abilities. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed. 1 Bulwark Finisher Finisher final blows generate an overshield. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting a longer duration to the overshield for each charge consumed. 1 Healthy Finisher Finishers heal you. Consumes 1 stack of Armor Charge. 1 Snapload Finisher Finishers reload all of your weapons. Consumes 1 stack of Armor Charge. 1 Explosive Finisher Finishers restore grenades. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed. 1 Utility Finisher Finishers restore class abilities. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed. 1 Benevolent Finisher Using a finisher on a combatant spawns Orbs of Power for your allies. Consumes 3 stacks of Armor Charge. 1 Font of Restoration You gain a bonus to recovery while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3

How Armor Charge works

Armor Charges are earned by picking up an Orb of Light while having an Armor Charge mod equipped.

Armor Charge mods are far easier to understand than the previous mod systems. In essence, you will gain one stack of Armor Charge when picking up an Orb of Power if you have an Armor Charge mod equipped.

This Armor Charge stack is represented on the side of your screen as a blue box. You can have a maximum of six stacks of Armor Charge, but only if you have three Charged Up mods equipped. Without Charged Up, you can have a maximum of three Armor Charge stacks despite there being six boxes on-screen.

Mods with ongoing benefits will drain one stack of Armor Charge every 10 seconds. An ongoing benefit includes buffs to damage and stat boosts. The decay rate timer can be boosted using Time Dilation.

Green mods by themselves will not grant any Armor Charges when picking up an Orb of Power. You must have either a Yellow or Blue Armor Charge mod equipped (Grenade Kickstart, Surge mod, etc). Highlighting the mods will note whether picking up an Orb of Power will generate an Armor Charge.

All armor mods

Beyond Armor Charge mods, there are a host of other mods specific to each piece of armor. The following tables lists each mod, including the aforementioned Armor Charges.

Head armor mods Mod name Effect Cost Radiant Light Casting your Super causes nearby allies to also increase their current Armor Charge by 1. Allies that have a different subclass element from you increase Armor Charge by 2. 1 Powerful Friends Collecting an Orb of Power causes nearby allies to increase their current Armor Charge by 1. 1 Font of Wisdom You gain a bonus to intellect while you have any Armor Charge. Armor Charges decay over time. 3 Special Ammo Finder Increases the drop chance of Special ammo on kill. Primary ammo weapon (especially Exotic weapon) final blows help you find ammo more quickly. Multiple copies of this mod increase the ammo gained per drop. 3 Special Ammo Scout When one of your ammo finder perks creates a brick of Special ammo for you, it all creates bricks of Special ammo for your allies. 1 Heavy Ammo Finder Increases the drop chance of Heavy ammo on kill. Primary ammo weapon (especially Exotic weapon) final blows help you find ammo more quickly. Multiple copies of this mod increase the ammo gained per drop. Heavy Ammo Scout When one of your ammo finder perks creates a brick of Heavy ammo for you, it also creates bricks of Heavy ammo for your allies. 1 Dynamo Reduces Super cooldown when using your class ability near targets. 3 Ashes to Assets Gain bonus Super energy on grenade kills. 3 Hands-On Gain bonus Super energy on melee kills. 3 Power Preservation Your Super final blows create extra Orbs of Power for your allies. 3 Harmonic Siphon Rapid weapon final blows that match your subclass create an Orb of Power. 1 Kinetic Siphon Rapid Kinetic weapon final blows create an Orb of Power. 2 Arc Siphon Rapid Arc weapon final blows create an Orb of Power. 3 Solar Siphon Rapid Solar weapon final blows create an Orb of Power. 3 Stasis Siphon Rapid Stasis weapon final blows create an Orb of Power. 3 Strand Siphon Rapid Strand weapon final blows create an Orb of Power. 3 Void Siphon Rapid Void weapon final blows create an Orb of Power. 3 Harmonic Targeting Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for weapons that match your subclass element. 2 Kinetic Targeting Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Kinetic weapons. 3 Arc Targeting Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Arc weapons. 3 Solar Targeting Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Solar weapons. 3 Stasis Targeting Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Stasis weapons. 3 Strand Targeting Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Strand weapons. 3 Void Targeting Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Void weapons. 3

Arm armor mods Mod name Effect Cost Shield Break Charge Breaking a combatant's shield with matching damage type grants you Armor Charge. 4 Grenade Kickstart When your grenade energy is fully expended, you gain grenade energy. Additionally, your Armor Charge is consumed and you gain additional grenade energy for each stack. 3 Melee Kickstart When your melee energy is fully expended, you gain melee energy. Additionally, your Armor Charge is consumed and you gain additional melee energy for each stack. 3 Font of Focus You gain a bonus to discipline while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Font of Vigor You gain a bonus to strength while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Firepower Your grenade final blows create Orbs of Power. 3 Heavy Handed Your powered melee final blows create Orbs of Power. 3 Momentum Transfer Causing damage with a grenade reduces your melee cooldown. 2 Bolstering Detonation Grants class ability energy when you cause damage with a grenade. 2 Impact Induction Causing damage with a melee attack reducees your grenade cooldown. 2 Focusing Strike Grants class ability energy when you cause damage with a melee attack. 2 Fastball Increases grenade throw distance. 1 Harmonic Loader Increases reload speed of weapons that match your subclass element. 2 Kinetic Loader Increases reload speed of Kinetic weapons. 3 Arc Loader Increases reload speed of Arc weapons. 3 Solar Loader Increases reload speed of Solar weapons. 3 Stasis Loader Increases reload speed of Stasis weapons. 3 Strand Loader Increases reload speed of Strand weapons. 3 Void Loader Increases reload speed of Void weapons. 3 Harmonic Dexterity Faster ready and stow speed for weapons that match your subclass element. 2 Kinetic Dexterity Faster ready and stow speed for Kinetic weapons. 3 Arc Dexterity Faster ready and stow speed for Arc weapons. 3 Solar Dexterity Faster ready and stow speed for Solar weapons. 3 Stasis Dexterity Faster ready and stow speed for Stasis weapons. 3 Strand Dexterity Faster ready and stow speed for Strand weapons. 3 Void Dexterity Faster ready and stow speed for Void weapons. 3

Chest armor mods Mod name Effect Cost Charged Up Increases the maximum number of stacks of Armor Charge you can carry by 1. 3 Emergency Reinforcement When your shields become broken, you gain temporary damage reduction. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting you longer duration to the damage reduction for each charge consumed. 3 Font of Endurance You gain a bonus to resilience while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Lucent Blades Increases the energy recharge rate of your equipped Swords. Your equipped Glaives gain more energy from dealing damage with their ranged attacks. 2 Harmonic Resistance Reduces incoming damage from combatants that matches your subclass element. 1 Arc Resistance Reduces incoming Arc damage from combatants. 2 Solar Resistance Reduces incoming Arc damage from combatants. 2 Void Resistance Reduces incoming Arc damage from combatants. 2 Stasis Resistance Reduces incoming Arc damage from combatants. 2 Concussive Dampener Reduces incoming area-of-effect damage from combatants. 3 Melee Damage Resistance Reduces incoming damage from combatants that are at point-blank range. 3 Sniper Damage Resistance Reduces incoming damage from combatants that are at long range. 3 Unflinching Harmonic Aim Reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming a weapon that matches your subclass element. 2 Unflinching Kinetic Aim Reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming a Kinetic weapon. 3 Unflinching Arc Aim Reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming an Arc weapon. 3 Unflinching Solar Aim Reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming a Solar weapon. 3 Unflinching Stasis Aim Reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming a Stasis weapon. 3 Unflinching Strand Aim Reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming a Strand weapon. 3 Unflinching Void Aim Reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming a Void weapon. 3 Harmonic Reserves Increases the amount of ammo you can carry for weapons that match your subclass element. 2 Kinetic Reserves Increases the amount of ammo you can carry for Kinetic weapons. 3 Arc Reserves Increases the amount of ammo you can carry for Arc weapons. 3 Solar Reserves Increases the amount of ammo you can carry for Solar weapons. 3 Stasis Reserves Increases the amount of ammo you can carry for Stasis weapons. 3 Strand Reserves Increases the amount of ammo you can carry for Strand weapons. 3 Void Reserves Increases the amount of ammo you can carry for Void weapons. 3

Leg armor mods Mod name Effect Cost Stacks on Stacks Picking up an Orb of Power grants you 1 additional stack of Armor Charge. 4 Kinetic Weapon Surge Your Kinetic weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Arc Weapon Surge Your Arc weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Solar Weapon Surge Your Solar weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Stasis Weapon Surge Your Stasis weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Strand Weapon Surge Your Strand weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Void Weapon Surge Your Kinetic weapons gain a small bonus to damage while you have Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Font of Agility You gain a bonus to mobility while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Recuperation Replenishes health each time you pick up an Orb of Power. 1 Better Already Your health begins to regenerate immediately after picking up an Orb of Power. 1 Innervation Reduces grenade cooldown each time you pick up an Orb of Power. 1 Invigoration Reduces melee cooldown each time you pick up an Orb of Power. 1 Insulation Reduces class ability cooldown each time you pick up an Orb of Power. 1 Absolution Reduces all ability cooldowns each time you pick up an Orb of Power. 3 Orbs of Restoration Picking up an Orb of Power grants a small amount of energy to your ability with the least energy. 2 Harmonic Holster Gradually reloads your stowed weapons over time that match your subclass element. 1 Kinetic Holster Gradually reloads your stowed Kinetic weapons over time. 2 Arc Holster Gradually reloads your stowed Arc weapons over time. 2 Solar Holster Gradually reloads your stowed Solar weapons over time. 2 Stasis Holster Gradually reloads your stowed Stasis weapons over time. 2 Strand Holster Gradually reloads your stowed Strand weapons over time. 2 Void Holster Gradually reloads your stowed Void weapons over time. 2 Harmonic Scavenger Weapons that match your subclass element get bonus reserves when picking up ammo used by that weapon. 2 Kinetic Scavenger Kinetic weapons get bonus reserves when picking up ammo used by that weapon. 3 Arc Scavenger Arc weapons get bonus reserves when picking up ammo used by that weapon. 3 Solar Scavenger Solar weapons get bonus reserves when picking up ammo used by that weapon. 3 Stasis Scavenger Stasis weapons get bonus reserves when picking up ammo used by that weapon. 3 Strand Scavenger Strand weapons get bonus reserves when picking up ammo used by that weapon. 3 Void Scavenger Void weapons get bonus reserves when picking up ammo used by that weapon. 3

Class Item mods Mod name Effect Cost Empowered Finish Finisher final blows grant you 1 temporary Armor Charge when you have none. 1 Time Dilation Your decaying Armor Charge has a longer duration. 3 Utility Kickstar When your class ability energy is fully expended, you gain class ability energy. Additionally, your Armor Charge is consumed and you gain additional class ability energy for each stack. 3 Restorative Finisher When you use a finisher, you gain a portion of energy for your least-recharged ability. Consumes 2 stacks of Armor Charge. 1 Special Finisher Finishers generate Special ammo for the whole fireteam. Consumes 3 stacks of Armor Charge. 1 One-Two Finisher Finishers restore melee abilities. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed. 1 Bulwark Finisher Finisher final blows generate an overshield. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting a longer duration to the overshield for each charge consumed. 1 Healthy Finisher Finishers heal you. Consumes 1 stack of Armor Charge. 1 Snapload Finisher Finishers reload all of your weapons. Consumes 1 stack of Armor Charge. 1 Explosive Finisher Finishers restore grenades. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed. 1 Utility Finisher Finishers restore class abilities. Consumes 3 or more stacks of Armor Charge, granting additional energy for each charge consumed. 1 Benevolent Finisher Using a finisher on a combatant spawns Orbs of Power for your allies. Consumes 3 stacks of Armor Charge. 1 Font of Restoration You gain a bonus to recovery while you have any Armor Charge. Your Armor Charge now decays over time. 3 Proximity Ward You gain a powerful overshield while performing your finisher. 2 Reaper After using your class ability, your next weapon final blow spawns an Orb of Power. 3 Distribution Reduces all ability cooldowns when using your class ability near targets. 3 Outreach Reduces melee cooldown when using your class ability. 1 Bomber Reduces grenade cooldown when using your class ability. 1

Stat armor mods Mod name Effect Cost Mobility-Forged +3 Mobility (Artifice armor only) 0 Minor Mobility Mod +5 Mobility 1 Mobility mod +10 Mobility 3 Resilience-Forged +3 Resilience (Artifice armor only) 0 Minor Resilience Mod +5 Resilience 2 Resilience Mod +10 Resilience 4 Recovery-Forged +3 Recovery (Artifice armor only) 0 Minor Recovery Mod +5 Recovery 2 Recovery Mod +10 Recovery 4 Discipline-Forged +3 Discipline (Artifice armor only) 0 Minor Discipline Mod +5 Discipline 1 Discipline Mod +10 Discipline 3 Intellect-Forged +3 Intellect (Artifice armor only) 0 Minor Intellect Mod +5 Intellect 2 Intellect Mod +10 Intellect 4 Strength-Forged +3 Strength (Artifice armor only) 0 Minor Strength Mond +5 Strength 1 Strength Mod +10 Strength 3

Raid armor mods Mod name Effect Cost Vault of Glass Rapid Oracle Disruptor Your equipped Pulse Rifles, Shotguns, Sidearms, SMGs, and Swords deal additional damage to Oracles. 1 Aggressive Oracle Disruptor Your equipped Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, Grenade Launchers, Trace Rifles, and Rocket Launchers deal additional damage to Oracles. 1 Precise Oracle Disruptor Your equipped Bows, Hand Cannons, Linear Fusion Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Sniper Rifles deal additional damage to Oracles in the Vault of Glass. 1 Superstructure Medic While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to create a burst of healing for you and allies near you. 1 Superstructure Striker While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to stun those combatants. 1 Superstructure Defender While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to weaken those combatants. 1 Vex Destroyer Defeating a Vex with a grenade attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up. 1 Vex Breaker Defeating a Vex with a melee attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up. 1 Vex Striker Defeating a Vex with a precision hit has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up. 1 Anti-Oracle Defeating an Oracle grants you Super energy. 2 Anti-Praetorian Defeating a Praetorian grants you Super energy. 2 Deep Stone Crypt Herd Thinner Your weapons deal additional damage to non-powerful combatants. 2 Enhanced Operator Augment With the Operator Augment, you gain periodic bursts of healing when your health is depleted. With no augment, collecting Orbs of Power causes you to periodically spawn Heavy ammo. 1 Enhanced Scanner Augment With the Scanner Augment, powerful targets are marked by precision shots and take increased damage for a short period. With no augment, you gain a bonus to Resilience and Recovery, and your class ability recharges faster. 1 Enhanced Suppressor Augment With the Suppressor Augment, you take decreased damage from powerful foes. With no augment, grenades temporarily stun your targets. 1 Garden of Salvation Enhanced Relay Defender Gain a powerful increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active Vex Relay. 3 Enhanced Voltaic Mote Collector Gain an overshield after you collect 5 Motes. This mod's effect does not stack with other copies of this mod. 3 Enhanced Resistant Tether Gain powerful damage resistance while part of a tether chain. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase this benefit. 3 Enhanced Voltaic Ammo Collector Greatly increases the chances of finding Heavy ammo while you have the Voltaic Overflow buff. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase this benefit. 3 Relay Defender Gain an increase to weapon damage while within 5 meters of an active Vex Relay. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase this benefit. 1 Voltaic Mote Collector Gain an overshield after you collect 10 Motes. This mod's effect does not stack with other copies of this mod. 1 Resistant Tether Gain damage resistance while part of a tether chain. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase this benefit. 1 Voltaic Ammo Collector Increases the chances of finding Heavy ammo while you have the Voltaic Overflow buff. Multiple copies of this mod stack to increase this benefit. 1 Last Wish Riven's Curse While in the Dreaming City, you deal more damage, but also take more damage from all sources. 0 Transcendent Blessing While in the Dreaming City, you deal more damage to all targets. 0 Taken Armaments Defeating a Taken combatant with a grenade grants Heavy ammo. This mod's abilities cannot stack across multiple copies. 3 Taken Invigoration Defeating a challenging Taken combatant refreshes your class ability. This mod's abilities cannot stack across multiple copies. 1 Taken Barrier Receiving Taken damage gives a 20% reduction in damage for 10 seconds. 1 Taken Repurposing Destroying a Taken shield refreshes your grenade ability. 2 Vow of the Disciple Umbral Sharpening While you have several stacks of Pervading Darkness, you deal increased weapon damage. 2 Umbral Hastening While you have several stacks of Pervading Darkness, you gain increased mobility. 1 Shocked Glyphkeeper Damaging a Glyphkeeper with a grenade causes your equipped Pulse Rifles, Sidearms, Machine Guns, and Submachine Guns to deal additional damage. 1 Into the Light Your grenades recharge quicker and deal more damage when you are not under the effects of Pervading Darkness. 1 Smoldering Glyphkeeper Damaging a Glyphkeeper with a grenade causes your equipped Hand Cannons, Shotguns, Grenade Launchers, and Rocket Launchers to deal additional damage. 1 Siphoned Glyphkeeper Killing a Glyphkeeper grants some grenade, class, and Super energy. 1 Stagnant Glyphkeeper Damaging a Glyphkeeper with a grenade causes your equipped Bows, Fusion Rifles, Swords, and Trace Rifles to deal additional damage. 1 Umbral Recharge While you have several stacks of Pervading Darkness, your class ability recharges quicker. 1 Distorted Glyphkeeper Damaging a Glyphkeeper with a grenade causes your equipped Auto Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Sniper Rifles to deal additional damage. 1 King's Fall Will of Light (Kinetic) Your equipped weapons that deal Kinetic damage deal increased damage to Taken combatants. 1 Will of Light (Arc) Your equipped weapons that deal Arc damage deal increased damage to Taken combatants. 1 Will of Light (Solar) Your equipped weapons that deal Solar damage deal increased damage to Taken combatants. 1 Will of Light (Void) Your equipped weapons that deal Void damage deal increased damage to Taken combatants. 1 Will of Light (Stasis) Your equipped weapons that deal Stasis damage deal increased damage to Taken combatants. 1 Old Gods' Boon Gain damage reduction while carrying the King's Fall relic. 1 Run for Your Life Gain increased mobility and resilience while you are Torn Between Dimensions. 1 Mortal Medicine Gain increased recovery and weapon reload speed while you have a Brand or are in a pool of Reclaimed Light. 1 Root of Nightmares Focused Darkness When you have a Flux of Darkness, gain increased ability damage and mobility. 1 Focused Light When you have a Field of Light, gain increased weapon damage and resilience. 1 Cabal Extinguisher When an ally gains Flux of Darkness or Field of Light, deal increased weapon damage to Cabal combatants for a short time. 2 Release Recover When you lose Flux of Darkness or Field of Light, begin recovering health. 1 Precise Jolts Rapid precision hits with Arc weapons jolt the target. Must have an Arc subclass equipped. 3 Radiant Heat Powerful combatant final blows with Solar weapons grant Radiant. Must have a Solar subclass equipped. 3 Chill Out Defeating a combatant with a Stasis weapon spawns a Stasis crystal. Must have a Stasis subclass equipped. 3 Volatile Volleys Defeating a powerful combatants with a Void weapon gives your Void weapons Volatile Rounds. Must have a Void subclass equipped. 3 Tangled Up Defeating a combatant with a Strand weapon spawns a Tangle. Must have a Strand subclass equipped. 3 Nightmare Hunts Nightmare Banisher Grants additional damage to your Super against Nightmare Hunt bosses. This benefit does not stack with other mods that provide the same or greater benefit. 1 Nightmare Crusher Grants additional damage to your melee and grenade abilities against Nightmare Hunt bosses. This benefit does not stack with other mods that provide the same or greater benefit. 1 Nightmare Breaker Grants additional damage against shields created by Nightmare Hunt bosses. This benefit does not stack with other mods that provide the same or greater benefit. 1

All weapon mods

The weapons in Destiny 2 are already powerful but they can become even stronger by using mods. Some will alter a stat while others boost damage to specific enemies. There are also a suite of mods that fall under the Adept category that can only be inserted in Adept weapons which themselves are available from Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, and Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Weapon mods Mod name Effect Acquired Applicable weapons Boss Spec Increases damage against bosses and vehicles. Banshee-44 rank up Any Major Spec Increases damage against powerful enemies. Banshee-44 rank up Any Minor Spec Deals extra damage against rank-and-file enemies. Banshee-44 rank up Any Taken Spec Increases damage against Taken enemies. Last Wish raid Any Counterbalance Stock Reduces recoil deviation for the weapon. Banshee-44 rank up No Swords Radar Tuner Radar immediately returns when you stop aiming down sights. Banshee-44 rank up No Swords Targeting Adjuster This weapon gains better target acquisition. Banshee-44 rank up No Swords Incarus Grip Moderately increases airborne effectiveness. Banshee-44 rank up No Swords Freehand Grip Increases accuracy and ready speed while firing from the hip. Banshee-44 rank up No Swords Backup Mag Increases magazine. Banshee-44 rank up No Rocket Launchers Sprint Grip Temporarily increases the weapon's ready speed and aim down sights speed afters sprinting. Banshee-44 rank up Any Quick Access Sling Increases this weapon's ready and stow speed. Banshee-44 rank up Any Radar Booster Slightly increases the range at which radar detects enemies. Banshee-44 rank up Any Sweaty Confetti Causes a festive celebration on each precision final blow. This cosmetic mod is consumed when inserted into a weapon. Xur's Treasure Hoard No explosive or bladed weapons Adept Icarus Grip Moderately increases airborne effectiveness. Slightly increases handling. Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No swords Adept Impact +10 Impact Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Swords only

Adept Stability +10 Stability Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Swords or Bows

Adept Range +10 Range Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Swords or Bows

Adept Handling +10 Handling Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Any

Adept Reload +10 Reload Speed Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No swords

Grandmaster Nightfalls No swords Adept Blast Radius +10 Blast Radius Flawless Trials of Osiris

Adept Projectile Speed +10 Projectile Speed Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Grenade Launchers and Rocket Launchers only

Adept Charge Time +10 Charge Time Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifle sonly

Adept Mag Greatly increases magazine at the cost of handling. Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Rocket Launchers or Breach-Loaded Grenade Launchers

Adept Targeting Greatly increases target acquisition at the cost of stability. Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Swords

Adept Counterbalance Greatly improves recoil direction at the cost of range. Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls No Swords

Adept Big Ones Spec Deals extra damage against powerful combatants, bosses, and vehicles. Flawless Trials of Osiris, Master raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls Any

Grandmaster Nightfalls Any

All Ghost mods

Ghost mods are the last set of mods available in Destiny 2. While these might not have a massive impact on your build, they will help you increase your resource count, acquire materials, increases luck when farming high-stat armor, and more. One of the most useful mods is Blinding Light. Equip this at the start of the season until you hit Rank 100 as it will boost all your XP by 12 percent.

Ghost mods Mod name Effect Cost Flickering Light Increase XP gains by 2%. 1 Little Light Increase XP gains by 3%. 2 Hopeful Light Increase XP gains by 5%. 3 Burning Light Increase XP gains by 8%. 4 Guiding Light Increase XP gains by 10%. 5 Blinding Light Increase XP gains by 12%. 6 Loot Seeker Detects caches within a 20-meter range. 1 Prize Pursuant Detects caches within a 30-meter range. 2 Cache Finder Detects caches within a 40-meter range. 3 Treasure Hunter Detects caches within a 50-meter range. 4 Expert Tracker Detects caches within a 75-meter range. 5 Destabilized Resource Detector Detect resources within a 20-meter range. 1 Makeshift Resource Detector Detect resources within a 30-meter range. 2 Stable Resource Detector Detect resources within a 40-meter range. 3 Enhanced Resource Detector Detect resources within a 50-meter range. 4 Perfected Resource Detector Detect resources within a 75-meter range. 5 Combo Detector Detect caches or resources within a 40-meter range. 5 Wombo Detector Detect caches or resources within a 50-meter range. 6 Meager Glimmer Booster Increases Glimmer gains by 5%. 1 Standard Glimmer Booster Increases Glimmer gains by 10%. 2 Considerable Glimmer Booster Increases Glimmer gains by 20%. 3 Prodigious Glimmer Booster Increases Glimmer gains by 35%. 4 Supercharged Glimmer Booster Increases Glimmer gains by 50%. 5 Ultimate Glimmer Booster Increases Glimmer gains by 65%. 6 Public Defender Increases loot from public events on all destinations. 5 Bountiful Harvest Chance to obtain additional Glimmer when harvesting. 3 Discipline Armorer Armor pieces with random stats you acquire will have a guaranteed minimum of 10 Discipline, and are more likely to drop with higher Discipline. 3 Intellect Armorer Armor pieces with random stats you acquire will have a guaranteed minimum of 10 Intellect and are more likely to drop with higher Intellect 4 Strength Armorer Armor pieces with random stats you acquire will have a guaranteed minimum of 10 Strength and are more likely to drop with higher Strength. 3 Mobility Armorer Armor pieces with random stats you acquire will have a guaranteed minimum of 10 Mobility and are more likely to drop with higher Mobility. 3 Recovery Armorer Armor pieces with random stats you acquire will have a guaranteed minimum of 10 Recovery and are more likely to drop with higher Recovery. 4 Resilience Armorer Armor pieces with random stats you acquire will have a guaranteed minimum of 10 Resilience and are more likely to drop with higher Resilience. 2 Lesser Core Harvest (Crucible) Precision final blows in Crucible have a chance to award an Enhancement Core. 4 Greater Core Harvest (Crucible) Precision final blows in Crucible have a chance to award an Enhancement Prism. 6 Lesser Core Harvest (Gambit) Defeating invaders in Gambit has a chance to award an Enhancement Core. 4 Greater Core Harvest (Gambit) Defeating invaders in Gambit has a chance to award an Enhancement Prism. 6 Lesser Core Harvest (Vanguard) Defeating bosses in Vanguard playlist strikes or Nightfalls has a chance to award an Enhancement Core. 4 Greater Core Harvest (Vanguard) Defeating bosses in Vanguard playlist strikes or Nightfalls has a chance to award an Enhancement Prism. 6 Modularity (Crucible) Crucible wins have a chance to award an Upgrade Module. 4 Modularity (Gambit) Gambit wins have a chance to award an Upgrade Module. 4 Modularity (Vanguard) Vanguard playlist strikes and Nightfall completions have a chance to award an Upgrade Module. 4 Prosperity (Crucible) Crucible wins have a chance to drop an additional piece of Legendary gear. 3 Prosperity (Gambit) Gambit wins have a chance to drop an additional piece of Legendary gear. 3 Prosperity (Vanguard) Vanguard playlist strikes and Nightfall completions have a chance to drop an additional piece of Legendary gear. 3

And that’s every single mod in Destiny 2. With the raw information in one spot, you should be able to plan out your builds, weave in some Armor Charges, tweak your weapons with stat boosts, and otherwise lift your game to new heights. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide for more information-packed tables.