How to unlock Prismatic abilities, Aspects & Fragments - Destiny 2

Complete your Prismatic subclass by unlocking all of its abilities, Aspects, and Fragments.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
Destiny 2: The Final Shape brought with it a brand new subclass in the form of Prismatic. Each class can harness the power of Light and Darkness in one package with Prismatic, but not all of the abilities will be unlocked straight away. It’s simple enough to do, but you will need to unlock new abilities, Fragments, and Aspects as you go.

How to fully unlock Prismatic

The Prismatic reward chest in The Final Shape

Source: Shacknews

New Prismatic abilities, Aspects, and Fragments are unlocked as you progress through The Final Shape campaign. During missions, you might clear a tough encounter and be rewarded with some loot chests, one of these might be a Prismatic reward. You can tell it’s a Prismatic chest as it will be golden with wispy, Prismatic energy emanating from it.

Approach the chest and hold the interact button to “Claim Prismatic Reward”. At the start of the campaign, each of these will reward an ability like a grenade or melee. Progress further through the campaign to unlock the remainder of your kit.

Remember that you can update your Prismatic subclass as you unlock more abilities. Swap in grenades that make sense for you and try out new combinations of melees. You’ll eventually unlock the new Super, which will become available in its core subclass too. Swing by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

