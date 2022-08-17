Bungie details new Arc 3.0 Supers & Aspects in Destiny 2 Arc 3.0's official launch in Destiny 2 is fast approaching and we got a load of details about the changes and new features coming.

Destiny is fast approaching one of the final chapters of its major rework to subclass elements. Void and Solar subclasses have already received their “3.0” overhauls, and Stasis was already there. That left only Arc, and Bungie has finally gone into detail about what’s coming with the Arc 3.0 overhaul, including sharing what new Supers and Aspects, and Fragments are coming for the class.

Bungie shared details on the upcoming features of Arc 3.0 in Destiny 2 via a blog post on the game’s website posted on August 17, 2022. According to the post, Arc 3.0 is getting quite a suite of changes and upgrades to bring it in line with what’s going on with the other 3.0 subclasses. Notable in the post was the sharing of new Aspects and Supers for which players will be able to customize their Arc 3.0 loadout and make it their own. This comes alongside standard features like the Amplified status, which lets a Guardian move faster and change weapons quicker after a kill made with Arc energy. It’s also worth noting that Hunters is getting their Blink ability back with Arc 3.0.

Supers and Aspects are changing quite a bit for Destiny 2's Arc 3.0 overhaul.

Source: Bungie

Here are revealed Aspects and Supers, as broken down by class.

Hunter

Supers

Arc Staff: Hunters can temporarily wield their Arc Staff to block and deflect incoming gunfire, including being able to do an armored dodge that increases resistance to all damage for a brief period.

Gathering Storm: The Hunter leaps into the air and throws their Arc Staff down, spearing enemies hit or the ground and releasing a pulse of Arc energy that damage enemies in the vicinity before a big lightning strike causes a major damage field for a few seconds around the staff.

Aspects

Flow State: Defeating a jolted opponent causes you to become amplified. When amplified, the Hunter’s dodge will recharge faster and make you more resistant to damage, and you have quicker reload times.



Tempest Strike: Allows the Hunter to perform a sliding melee that launches an Arc wave along the ground, dealing significant damage and jolting enemies in its path.



Lethal Current: After dodging, the Hunter’s melee lunge range is increased and their next melee attack jolts the target and creates a damaging lightning aftershock. When used with the Arc Staff Super, after dodging, the Hunter’s next staff light attack hits twice. In addition, hitting a jolted enemy with a melee attack will blind them.

Warlock

Supers

Chaos Reach: Players shoot concentrated beams of Arc energy out of their hands, zapping and obliterating opponents hit by the beam.

Stormtrance: Warlocks float around with electricity flowing from their hands, zapping enemies caught in the forward-facing cone. There is also shockwave damage in a zone underneath the Warlock and they can teleport briefly while using the Super.

Aspects

Arc Soul: The Warlock casts a rift to create an Arc Soul that will assist the player in battle. Allies who pass through the rift will also earn an Arc Soul. The rift charges faster when allies are near. While amplified, any Arc Soul you have or gain is supercharged, increasing its rate of fire.



Lightning Surge: The Warlock activates their melee while sliding to transform into a ball of lightning and teleport forward, calling down a field of lightning bolts at the exit point that jolts targets.



Electrostatic Mind: Arc ability kills and kills on Arc-debuffed enemies create Ionic Traces. When you collect any Ionic Trace, you become amplified.

Titan

Supers

Fist of Havoc: The Titan jumps forward, slamming the ground with Arc energy, destroying opponents in an AOE burst before leaving a lingering field of Arc that damages opponents passing through for a little while after.

Thundercrash: The Titan flies through the air and then comes down with a massive Arc energy explosion, damaging nearby enemies in a massive AOE attack.

Aspects

Touch of Thunder: Improves Arc grenades in the following ways:



Flashbang: Fires an additional blind impulse on its first bounce.

Pulse: When the grenade damages an enemy, it creates an Ionic Trace for the Titan. Pulse Grenade damage increases over time as the grenade lingers after impact.

Lightning: Grants an additional charge for Lightning grenade, and jolts targets on initial blast.

Storm: Creates a roaming thundercloud that moves and tracks enemies (similar to the Stasis Hunter’s Silence & Squall Super), firing lightning bolts at the ground underneath it.



Juggernaut: While sprinting and with full class ability energy, the Titan gains a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. When amplified, the shield is stronger. Once the shield is depleted by taking damage, the player’s class energy is depleted.



Knockout: Melee kills trigger health regeneration and make the Titan amplified. Critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shield increases melee range and damage for a brief period. Titan’s base melee becomes Arc-empowered while Knockout is active.

That covers the Supers and Aspects as they will be in Destiny 2’s Arc 3.0 overhaul. There’s plenty of further changes coming in the overhaul as well. With Solar 3.0 and Void 3.0 behind us, it will be an exciting time for Arc fans looking to be on par with fellow overhauled subclasses. Stay tuned for further Destiny 2 coverage and check out our guides and walkthroughs for all of your Guardian needs!