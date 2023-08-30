Tears of Contrition god roll - Destiny 2 A Tears of Contrition god roll for PVE and PVP is sure to be a hard-hitting workhorse in Destiny 2.

Tears of Contrition went under the radar when it first arrived in Season of the Haunted. As time went on, Tears of Contrition proved its worth across the core playlists. A real workhorse, Tears of Contrition became a menace in Gambit for Invaders and retained that strength in Strikes and PvP for fans of Scout Rifles. Tears of Contrition is a Kinetic, 180RPM, Precision Frame, Scout Rifle which carries a solid selection of perks which will still cause a stir in the current sandbox.

How to get Tears of Contrition

Tears of Contrition is obtainable from the Exotic mission Presage when it is active within the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. Clears of Presage or any of its encounters has a chance to drop one of these Scout Rifles with Deepsight Resonance to build up toward a future craftable version and unlock enhanced perks. It requires five red border drops in total to become craftable.

PvE - Tears of Contrition god roll

Tears of Contrition really started to be noticed in Gambit as players saw its potential to take on mobs and other guardians when invading. Stick this god roll together and Tears of Contrition will work great across almost any PvE activity.

Tears of Contrition - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +1, Stability +5, Reload +10) Perk 1 Triple Tap (Scoring three precision hits within two seconds of each refunds one round to the Magazine) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create a damaging area-of-effect on impact) Origin Trait To Excess (On weapon kills while super ability is charged: grants Discipline +20 and Strength +20 for 12 seconds) Masterwork Stability or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Tears of Contrition has a lot of Recoil so reign that in with Arrowhead Brake to help turn it into a laser when firing. Tactical Mag not only adds an extra bullet, the Stability buff then keeps shots on-target easily when engaging with enemies.

Triple Tap works here because it does not need to be a precision hit on the same target. So with Explosive Payload coming in the final perk slot, you can do strong area damage to groups of mobs while still hitting headshots and pulling bullets back to the magazine from reserves. Explosive Payload also works well in Gambit as the flinch caused by this perk can cause havoc to Invaders or enemy Guardians while you’re invading.

If you really want to push Tears of Contrition towards a Gambit Invader build, No Distractions comes a close second to Triple Tap. The 35 percent reduction to flinch is great to use when under heavy fire and can be a real difference maker when dueling.

PvP - Tears of Contrition god roll

Tears of Contrition is a solid workhorse of a Scout Rifle and with the right perks can easily dispatch opponents in the Crucible with your opponents finding it difficult to escape its barrage.

Tears of Contrition - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Steady Rounds (Stability +15, Range -5) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (While moving at a minimum of two meters per second: gain a stack after two and 10 seconds. Each stack provides Stability +10, Handling +10, and Reload +10) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Projectiles create a damaging area-of-effect on impact) Origin Trait To Excess (On weapon kills while super ability is charged: grants Discipline +20 and Strength +20 for 12 seconds) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (+5 Aim Assist)

Like any Scout Rifle, staying stable and in control is the way to get the best results. Start with Arrowhead Brake for a large boost to Recoil control, essential in staying on-target when taking down your opponents. Steady Rounds comes in to boost Stability, making it easier to land follow-up shots.

Perpetual Motion gives the edge when dueling another Guardian with its added points to Stability and the bonuses to Reload and Handling go together to help you get out of tight spots. This perk plays right into Destiny’s run-and-gun aspects of PvP and will activate while you’re moving fast around the map. Finish this roll off with Explosive Payload. This will flinch your opponent while the flashes do a job to disorientate, which can help prevent effective return fire.

Tears of Contrition is a solid Scout Rifle that can do it all in Destiny 2 and should be right there on the list of weapons to chase this season. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.