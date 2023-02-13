Disparity god roll - Destiny 2 Disparity is a new Stasis Pulse Rifle hosting some unique rolls for its archetype.

Every season in Destiny 2 Guardians get reloaded with lots of exciting new gear and Season of the Seraph is no exception. Disparity is a 450 RPM Stasis Pulse Rifle loaded with perk combos unique to this weapon. These make the variety of this weapon special because it’s not only a powerful Pulse Rifle, it can also have combinations that suit different builds in effective ways. This is advantage is made easier thanks to the fact that Disparity can be crafted, allowing Guardians to hook it up with enhanced perks.

How to get Disparity

Disparity is obtainable by opening the Seraph Chest at the end of the seasonal activity Heist Battlegrounds or in the H.E.L.M. from the new seasonal vendor, the Exo Frame. You can acquire Disparity through direct purchase with a low material cost or through RNG on your spare Umbral Engrams. Direct purchase is an upgrade on the seasonal vendor track so try to aim for that as soon as possible if you’re interested in obtaining a more direct route to the seasonal weaponary.

Disparity is a guaranteed drop for progressing the beginning of Season of the Seraph story. This goes across all three characters so is a good way to acquire some rolls.

Both of the above methods have a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance versions to build up toward a future craftable version and unlock enhanced perks.

PVP - Disparity god roll

Disparity god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (5 | 30 | 35 | 45 | 60 Reload speed stat - 0.99x | 0.97x | 0.96x | 0.94x | 0.93x Reload duration scalar - 2 | 12 | 14 | 18 | 25 Stability) Perk 2 Desperado (After reloading within six seconds of a precision kill: delay after shooting is reduced by 30 percent, increasing rate of fire for six seconds. Can be refreshed.) Origin Trait Ambush (Improves range, handling, and damage against combatants during the opening moments of an engagement.) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock

Arrowhead Break is the pick of the barrels here as it's the most beneficial when it comes to Recoil control. Chambered Compensator is close but still skews a little outwards.

Accurized Rounds give the best accuracy at distance which is where Disparity shines within its archetype and the 4-burst is difficult to counter at the right distance.

Rapid Hit is chosen here purely for the synergy with Desperado. This combination ensures you can change from picking an opponent off at distance to being boosted by Desperado to get into close quarters and really clear the battlefield with its increased rate of fire.

Counterbalance Stock then rounds this off to keep the Recoil as steady as possible which is key with its extra shots.

PVE - Disparity god roll

Disparity god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (5 | 30 | 35 | 45 | 60 Reload speed stat - 0.99x | 0.97x | 0.96x | 0.94x | 0.93x Reload duration scalar - 2 | 12 | 14 | 18 | 25 Stability) Perk 2 Headstone (On precision kill: spawns a large Stasis crystal on enemy death location. Rank-and-file combatants spawn a medium Stasis crystal.) Origin Trait Ambush (Improves range, handling, and damage against combatants during the opening moments of an engagement.) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Disparity sports an Aggressive Burst frame meaning it fires four bullets per burst. With its high Recoil, Arrowhead Break gets the pick of the barrels to keep the shots as straight as possible with Recoil control.

Tactical Mag adds Stability and an extra burst to your shots. Pairing this up with perks such as Headstone, Desperado or Kill Clip is a big difference maker on a weapon like Disparity.

Rapid Hit is the best choice here due to the perk increasing Reload and Stability. This then pushes towards Headstone in the final slot. Headstone not only provides damage to close enemies due to their shatter damage, the crystals also provide cover which can be a game changer in endgame activities. Crystales can also provide buffs to your abilities should you be using a Stasis subclass.

Minor Spec works best here as defeating the lower end enemies will provide a faster route to Headstone and getting the benefits.

Disparity is a strong weapon to be picked up and crafted before the next expansion launches. For more god roll weapon breakdowns, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.