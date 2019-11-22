Pain and Gain Exotic quest - Destiny 2 Complete the Pain and Gain Exotic quest in Destiny 2 to earn a free Riskrunner and its Exotic Catalyst.

The Pain and Gain Exotic quest in Destiny 2 is an experience that introduces new players to the world and offers a fun moment for veterans. This is a relatively short quest that shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes to complete, and there’s an Exotic weapon reward at the end!

Pain and Gain Exotic quest

Pain and Gain is an Exotic quest added to Destiny 2 with Shadowkeep. This is a short mission that takes players back to the Cosmodrome to help new players defeat a Fallen Walker in the Divide. The reward for completing this quest is a Riskrunner and its Exotic Catalyst – one of the many Exotic Catalysts in Destiny 2.

To start the quest, visit Banshee-44 in the Tower and accept his mission.

Step 1: Joy in Suffering

Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive the Exotic quest, Pain and Gain.

The first step in Pain and Gain is called Joy in Suffering. This step requires players complete three activities: a Lost Sector in the EDZ, any Heroic public event, and a Nightfall strike. These should be relatively easy to accomplish.

If you’re having trouble with the Nightfall, consider trying to gain more Power by completing activities that reward Powerful gear tiers.

Step 2: Risk/Reward

Open up the Cosmodrome and select the mission Risk/Reward. You will need to defeat Fallen Captains, a Walker, and explore the wall.

Next up is the Risk/Reward portion of the quest. This step sees players return to the Cosmodrome to fight a Devil Walker. This is the same area that New Light players fight through on their way to collect their first ship. Open up the Director and select Earth, then the blue banner that reads Risk/Reward.

You will need to defeat three Fallen Captains, all of which spawn in the buildings around the Walker. When all three are dead, defeat the Walker.

When the Walker explodes, you will need to head to the Breach in search of a locked door. Continue through the wall and into the jumping puzzle. The goal is to pass through the chasm to the opposite end. Use the various platforms and pipes to make your way across, being careful not to get sniped by the Shanks.

At the end of the jumping puzzle will be a workbench with a picture of a chicken. Collect the conductors on the table to unlock your Riskrunner. Now, drop down the huge pipe into the next room and defeat the Fallen using your newfound weapon.

Step 3: Visit Banshee-44

The last step in the Pain and Gain Exotic quest is to visit Banshee-44 in the Tower. This is just a final moment between you and Banshee-44, where you can tell him a bit about his dear friend, Cayde-6.

The Pain and Gain Exotic quest in Destiny 2 is a touching little jaunt through old stomping grounds. Take your time exploring the Cosmodrome, as once the mission is over you won’t be able to return to it again, unless you make a new character. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more walkthroughs and tips.