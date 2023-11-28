An Old Flame, Dragon's Breath Exotic catalyst - Destiny 2 Unlock the Dragon's Breath Exotic catalyst by completing An Old Flame quest in Destiny 2.

Season of the Wish added Dragon’s Breath and its Exotic catalyst to Destiny 2, a fan-favorite Rocket Launcher from the first game. Players will need to complete the quest, An Old Flame, to unlock this upgrade. Much like the other Exotic catalyst quests in Destiny 2, this one will ask you to defeat enemies using specific weapons, and then use Dragon’s Breath to defeat some more.

An Old Flame, Dragon’s Breath Exotic catalyst quest

After collecting Dragon’s Breath from the Season Pass or the Monument to Lost Lights, visit Banshee-44 in the Tower to collect the quest, An Old Flame. This is a three-step quest that will reward the Exotic catalyst which must then be charged. Take a look at our guide for All Exotic Catalysts to find information on all the others in Destiny 2.

An Old Flame: Step 1



Visit Banshee-44 in the Tower after collecting Dragon’s Breath to get the quest and start the first step. For this part, you must defeat enemies that are under the effect of Scorch – one of the Solar subclass verbs.

50 Scorched targets defeated

5 Scorched bosses defeated

The easiest way to get the boss defeats is to do Public Events. Ensure you’re completing ones that actually have a boss – some only have a boss if you activate the Heroic version. Remember to use a Solar subclass so you can apply Scorch and then quickly defeat the boss while it’s Scorched. You can tell when a boss is Scorched by the yellow, flame-like effect and the constant ticking of damage.

An Old Flame: Step 2



The next step, and basically the last, is to use Dragon’s Breath to defeat targets and gather calibration data. The data is earned by completing Vanguard Operations, Gambit, Crucible, and Seasonal playlist activities.

200 Calibration data generated

Defeat targets

Not a lot to do here other than to keep Dragon’s Breath equipped and dive into activities. The calibration data will take the longest to complete, but winning matches and doing high-tier Nightfalls will give more progress.

An Old Flame: Step 3

The last step is the easy one, just return to Banshee-44 to complete An Old Flame and collect the Dragon’s Breath Exotic catalyst. Now you just need to get kills with Dragon’s Breath to fully masterwork it.

Dragon’s Breath catalyst effects

Once you’ve earned the Dragon’s Breath Exotic catalyst, it will have a new perk called Pyromancer. This perk has the following effect: This weapon replenishes its fuel faster. Defeating targets with this weapon causes them to periodically drop Firesprites. Definitely a great perk for those Solar builds out there that rely on Firesprite generation.

With An Old Flame completed and the Dragon’s Breath Exotic catalyst charged, this old school Rocket Launcher will be even more powerful than its Destiny 1 counterpart. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for other catalyst quests and Exotic weapon and armor reviews.