Symmetry Remastered quest - Destiny 2

The Symmetry Remastered quest in Destiny 2 is a lengthy grind for the catalyst. Completing this particular quest is going to take a lot of time, but it’s worth it for the upgrade to this season’s Exotic weapon.

Symmetry Remastered Exotic quest

After getting Symmetry from the Season Pass, visit Banshee-44 in the Tower to get the Exotic quest.

The Exotic quest for the Symmetry catalyst is called Symmetry Remastered. To unlock this quest, pick up Symmetry from the Season Pass at Rank 1 or Rank 35, depending on whether you've paid for the season pass or have the free version.

After collecting Symmetry, head to Banshee-44 in the Tower. He will have the Exotic quest, Symmetry Remastered. This is a two-step quest where the first step is the extremely grindy part and the second step is to simply visit Banshee again.

Step 1: In the Field

To complete Symmetry Remastered, you will need to collect 400 points by finishing a whole lot of activities.

The first step in completing Symmetry Remastered is to gain 400 points by playing specific activities. Each activity accounts for one point, so after completing your weekly tier rewards, simply play whatever activity you prefer the most.

The activities where you earn points are:

Sundial runs

Gambit matches

Crucible matches

Playlist Strikes

Nightfalls

Progress is going to be extremely slow going. Your best bet is to pick something that you can smash through rather quickly, like Strikes when playing with two friends or Crucible matches (like Rumble or Control). There’s really no ideal way to get this done, just pick away at it.

Step 2: Well Earned

When you’ve complete 400 activities, return to Banshee-44 to receive the catalyst for Symmetry. Check out our list of all Exotic Catalysts and Masterworks for a breakdown of where to find them all and what’s required in completing them.

The Exotic catalyst for Symmetry increases Dynamic Charge, granting you the ability to dish out more damage when the effect is active. As far as catalysts go, this is one of the more unique ones out there.

With Symmetry Remastered complete, you can now enjoy the more powerful Symmetry with its catalyst. Take a moment to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more Exotic guides and tips.