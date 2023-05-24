Higher Voltage, Centrifuse Exotic catalyst - Destiny 2 Here's how you can complete the Higher Voltage quest to unlock Centrifuse's Exotic catalyst in Destiny 2.

Another season has arrived in Destiny 2, and we’ve got a new Exotic weapon to play with, Guardians. Centrifuse is an Auto Rifle that I’ve had some fun using in the early hours, and it comes complete with a quest to unlock its Exotic catalyst. Let’s dig in and help you complete the Higher Voltage quest so you can unlock Centrifuse’s full potential.

Higher Voltage quest

Don't worry about Step 2 of Higher Voltage until you hit rank 22 in the season pass and quadruple your progress.

The Higher voltage quest can be acquired from Banshee-44 at the Tower once you claim Centrifuse from the season pass for Season of the Deep. Once you grab the quest from Banshee-44, you’ll have three objectives before you receive the Exotic catalyst.

One note before you begin, Guardian, is that you shouldn’t even bother working on Step 2 of the Higher Voltage quest until you have reached ranks 11 and 22 in the season pass. Rank 11 will double quest progress for Higher Voltage, and rank 22 will quadruple it. There’s no need to grind out 200 activity completions for this.

Step 1: Higher Voltage

Rebuild the Centrifuse's catalyst by rapidly defeating targets and defeating them with Arc final blows.

Targets defeated with Arc final blows: 0/40

Targets defeated rapidly: 0/20

Step 2: Higher Voltage

Calibrate data and defeat targets while using Centrifuse. Calibration occurs when you complete Vanguard Operations, Gambit and Crucible matches, or Seasonal playlist activities. Higher tier Nightfall completions, Crucible or Gambit wins, and defeating Guardians provide additional progress.

Calibration data generated: 0/200

Targets defeated: 0/450

Step 3: Higher Voltage

Return to Banshee-44 to receive the rebuilt catalyst.

While this quest for the Centrifuse Exotic catalyst basically completes itself as you use the weapon and play Destiny 2, it’s not a task that will be finished quickly. When it is, though, you’ll unlock the Exotic catalyst for Centrifuse. The catch is that even after you complete High Voltage, you’ll need 700 kills with this weapon to upgrade it to a Masterworked version and unlock the Static Buildup perk. Your best bet to do that quickly is the Shuro Chi encounter from The Last Wish raid. You can reach that encounter solo using our Wall of Wishes guide.

That’s it for the High Voltage quest and the Centrifuse catalyst, Guardian. Visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with all that Destiny 2 has to offer.