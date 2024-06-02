How to get the Buried Bloodline Exotic catalyst - Destiny 2 Unlock the Buried Bloodline catalyst by solving puzzles in the Warlord's Ruin dungeon in Destiny 2.

Buried Bloodline is a new type of Rocket Sidearm in Destiny 2 that can be further enhanced with its Exotic catalyst. This catalyst can be earned after completing In the Shadow of the Mountain quest and will require you to dive back into Warlord’s Ruin to solve some puzzles involving Taken blights, torches, and totems.

Buried Bloodline catalyst

Before you can unlock the Buried Bloodline catalyst, you must finish the quest, In the Shadow of the Mountain. Once this is done, three Taken blights will appear at specific locations in Warlord’s Ruin. Shooting the Taken orb will spawn several torches around it and you must activate the totem that corresponds with each torch.

Shooting the Taken blight will give you a temporary buff. You must activate the correct totems to match the lit torches.

Shooting the blight will give you the Imminent Wish buff. You must activate all correct totems before the timer expires by standing within the radius of the totem and waiting for it to turn from a Taken totem in a Stasis totem. If the timer runs out, you can shoot the blight again but the torches will be different. It’s best to do this task with at least one other player so you can each activate totems.

When you solve the puzzle, text will appear on-screen that reads: An unspoken wish is silenced. Buried Bloodline clicks audibly.

Torch puzzle 1

The first torch puzzle for the Buried Bloodline catalyst is in the jail section after you defeat the first boss. Unlock the jail cells and look behind the bars at the deadend to spot the Taken blight.

Destroying the Taken orb will spawn four torches in the same cell as it and then four Taken totems in the cells where players spawned.

Shoot the blight to summon four torches behind the bars, some will be lit. Four Scorn totems will appear in four cells in the prison. You must activate the totem that matches the ignited torches. So if the three torches along the back are lit and the one on the close-left is dark, then you must ignite totems 1, 2, and 3. Use the map above to see the position of the totems in relation to the torches.

Torch puzzle 2



The second torch puzzle is on the bridge section where the Blighted Chimaera boss spawns, before the fight with the second boss. Instead of continuing along the bridge, turn around and look up at the drum tower, the Taken blight is up high, on the left. Shoot it to summon five torches along the jumping section you used to reach the bridge.

The five torches appear quite close to the castle while the totems are spread out along the platforms and the ledges.

The torches will be grouped on the cliff, close to the drum tower. The totems are scattered between the cliff and the thin rocky platforms. Use the above map to see where the torches appear and which totems match them.

As before, you have less than a minute to activate the correct totems. Stand within their radius until they turn into a Stasis totem. Look for the confirmation text on-screen to know you got it correct.

Torch puzzle 3



The final torch puzzle is after the huge Taken blight in the heart of the mountain. Get back outside, clear the enemies in the cavern, and then approach the outdoor area with the floating platforms, another Taken orb, and large rock formations with pathways built into them.



The Taken blight is in a hallway down to the left. The four torches spawn directly across from you. The totems are around the perimeter, with the toughest one to find being up high along the path toward the final boss.

Primeval Thressia, Font of Blight

Interact with the Toland orb, jump through the portal, and defeat Primveval Thressia.

The final part of unlocking the Buried Bloodline catalyst is to defeat Primeval Thressia, Font of Blight, a secret boss. This boss at the bottom of the double-helix stairs before the last boss. Interact with the Toland orb and jump through the portal.

Primeval Thressia will be immune to damage until you can activate the correct totems. Defeat all the enemies in the room and then look at the Ahamkara skull, there will be three torches on the left and three on the right as well as three totems on the left and three on the right. The torches and totems are all in a logical order, so if the middle left torch is lit, activate the middle left totem.

Look around the Ahamkara skull to see the six torches. They match the position of the totems on the sides of the room.

When the correct totems are activated, you can deal damage to Primeval Thressia’s shield. Knock the shield down and deal as much damage as you can before you lose the buff. Repeat this process as many times as necessary. Once Primeval Thressia is defeated, you will unlock the Buried Bloodline catalyst.

Buried Bloodline catalyst perks



The Buried Bloodline catalyst adds Splitvein Lineage: While Devour is active, this weapon weakens on hit. This is an extremely powerful catalyst, as Devour can be activated using Buried Bloodline or from other sources, like a Void or Prismatic subclass. You will then be able to apply the weaken debuff to foes, which increases your damage against them. You will need to get 700 kills with Buried Bloodline before the catalyst activates.

With the Buried Bloodline catalyst unlocked, you'll have another powerful weaken option to use in endgame content.