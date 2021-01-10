Eyes of Tomorrow Exotic Rocket Launcher - Destiny 2 Eyes of Tomorrow is one of the latest raid Exotic weapons in Destiny 2. Here's how to unlock it and whether you should be using it when you do manage to get one.

Eyes of Tomorrow is a new Exotic Rocket Launcher introduced to Destiny 2 with Beyond Light. This powerful new Exotic offers a compelling reason for use: it fires a whole bunch of rockets in one volley. Here’s how to get one and when you should think about using it.

How to get Eyes of Tomorrow

Unlike other Exotics that are entirely random in their drop location (or available on Xur’s whim), Eyes of Tomorrow has a guaranteed drop location: the final encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Unfortunately, the odds of getting one are quite low.

Eyes of Tomorrow only drops from the chest after the Taniks, the Abomination fight.

As with all the other raid-exclusive Exotic weapons, the best way to get Eyes of Tomorrow is to complete the Taniks, the Abomination encounter each week on three different characters. Every completion will see you rolling the dice as to whether or not you get one.

Beyond playing the raid each week, there’s little else you can do to increase your odds of getting Eyes of Tomorrow.

Eyes of Tomorrow perks

Eyes of Tomorrow features a few perks which certainly make it a desirable acquisition for a lot of players. Before we look at the Exotic traits, here are the stock perks you’ll find on the Rocket Launcher:

Smart Drift Control – This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. Moderately controls recoil, increases stability and handling, and slightly increases projectile speed.

Alloy Casing – Reduces weight for faster reloads. Greatly increases reload speed and decreases stability.

Fitted Stock – This stock makes the weapon stable but heavy. Increases stability, moderately controls recoil, and slightly decreases handling speed.

Now the main perks you’re interested in:

Eyes on All – This weapon is capable of tracking and firing at multiple targets simultaneously.

Adaptive Ordnance – Killing four or more combatants in a single volley increases the damage of the next volley.

How and when to use Eyes of Tomorrow

Due to the unique perks Eyes of Tomorrow sports, it is useful in single target and multiple-target scenarios. This means it’s great at clearing groups of enemies as well as dealing considerable damage against bigger targets.

Even if you do manage to get Eyes of Tomorrow to drop, there's a good chance you'll want to stick with The Lament or Anarchy.

One of the best ways to use Eyes of Tomorrow is to clear out four or more enemies which procs Adaptive Ordnance and then use it against a single target. This will ensure you’re dealing maximum damage against a Strike, Nightfall, or raid boss.

The good news is that the extra damage from Adaptive Ordnance does not go away when you swap weapons like it does with Ace of Spades and Hawkmoon. This means you can kill four enemies, swap to your primary or secondary, and then use the bonus damage whenever a damage phase starts.

Now, will you actually want to use this over something like The Lament, Witherhoard, or some other S-Tier Exotic weapon? Maybe. Maybe not. If you’re not able to get close to a boss or it’s one that floats in the air (making Sword-hits difficult), then Eyes of Tomorrow is certainly a worthy option. Plus, it reminds me of Gjallarhorn, albeit not quite as phenomenal.

Eyes of Tomorrow may not replace your go-to Exotic weapon for every single encounter but it might be a nice break from your usual loadout. The only problem with unlocking this Exotic Rocket Launcher is that it requires completing the final encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt. At least there’s a guaranteed way to get it! Stop by the Destiny 2 guide for even more Exotic weapon overviews.