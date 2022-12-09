Spire of the Watcher dungeon guide - Destiny 2 A complete walkthrough of the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2.

The Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Season of the Seraph’s is Destiny 2’s latest endgame offering. This activity challenges three players to tackle raid-like encounters, solve puzzles, and put an end to a threat that has reappeared on Mars. This guide will help you complete the Spire of the Watcher dungeon and covers ideal weapons, builds, and breaks down each individual encounter.

Spire of the Watcher dungeon guide

Spire of the Watcher launched on December 9, 2022 during Season of the Seraph. The dungeon focuses on pre-Collapse secrets buried beneath Mars and a Golden Age contingency plan. Use the following links to jump to the appropriate section:

Master Spire of the Watcher changes

The Recommended Power is 1610

Match Game

Overload Champions

Start the Spire of the Watcher

Visit Ikora and collect the Ares Desperado quest. You must also complete The Arrival mission from the Witch Queen campaign. This is a free mission for all players.

Before you can start Spire of the Watcher, you must visit Ikora Rey in the Tower and pick up the quest, Ares Desperado. You must also have completed the Witch Queen introductory quest, The Arrival (free to all players). With the quest in your inventory and the Arrival completed, you can launch the Spire of the Watcher via Savathun’s Throne World. Look for the dungeon icon next to the Enclave.

Reestablish Power

The first encounter has a single goal: reestablish power. This is accomplished by defeating Conduit Minotaurs, acquiring the Arctrician buff, and shooting nodes in the correct sequence to complete a node circuit.

Defeat Conduit Minotaurs and stand in the pool they drop to get Arctrician Follow the power cables from the center hatch to the generator Shoot the first node at the generator, follow the power cable to the next, shoot it and repeat until you reach the last one Repeat this process until all four nodes are activated



When you first enter this small town area, locate the large hatch and the four power nodes. The cables connected to them lead to four generators. The starting node in a sequence has white arrows flashing beside it and is found at the generator.



Conduit Minotaurs will spawn that drop the Arctrician buff when defeated. This lasts for 30 seconds and allows the activation of the nodes. Start with a node at the power generator and follow the cable along to the next one. The nodes must be powered up in sequence, skipping over a node or activating the wrong one will cause it to deactivate after a couple of seconds.



Activating all nodes along a power cable will lock in an Arc node at the central hatch. Once all four nodes are activated you will be able to progress deeper into the Spire of the Watcher dungeon.

During this fight, Cyclops will spawn along the ridgeline while Goblins and Harpies will swarm the middle.

Ascend the Spire

As before, Conduit Minotaurs will drop Arctrician buffs that are used to charge the nodes. Follow the cables along, charging nodes, and defeating Minotaurs as you climb the tower.

Defeat Conduit Minotaurs for the Arctrician buff Activate Arc nodes in sequence to charge elevators Climb the spire to the top

The Ascend the Spire encounter is basically the exact same as the previous one, albeit with the added challenge of climbing the spire. Locate the starting nodes, defeat the Conduit Minotaur for its Arctrician buff, and start powering up the cables. Follow the cables as they wrap around the spire.

Once a set of nodes have been charged, an elevator will take you to the next section. Repeat this process until you reach the top and find your reward chest.

Akelous, the Siren’s Current



The first boss fight of the Spire of the Watcher is against Akelous, the Siren’s Current. Arctrician buffs are used once again to charge nodes, this time sending the current out to the ends of the boardwalks to activate a fuel rod. When all four are activated, Akelous’ eyes can be damaged and then its core.

Defeat Conduit Minotaurs and take the Arctrician buff Charge up the nodes starting in the middle and going out to the fuel rods Shoot Akelous’ eyes and then its center mass Repeat until Akelous is defeated

The arena where you fight Akelous has a central area and four boardwalks that stretch out to fuel rods. In order to reach a damage phase, the nodes must be charged starting at the center. Locate the Conduit Minotaurs, defeat them, take the Arctrician buff and start powering up the fuel rods.

When all four fuel rods are activated, Akelous will go to one and a damage phase will begin. You must destroy its red eyes before its central housing becomes vulnerable. Up to 50 percent of its maximum health will be damageable per cycle.

As the damage phase ends, Akelous will perform a massive concussive blast, throwing players back and potentially off the edge. Prepare for this by slipping down into the boardwalks or using abilities to get back to safety.

Persys, Primordial Ruin



The final boss in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon is Persys, Primordial Ruin. Like the other encounters, Arctrician buffs are used to power nodes around the arena. This time, the goal is to activate a reactor core purge, which will make Persys vulnerable.

Defeat Conduit Minotaurs and collected Arctrician buff Activate nodes to begin the reactor core purge Retreat to the opposite room, activate the nodes on the pillars, and the node above the door to close it When the doors reopen, damage Persys and then repeat the process

The arena fight against Persys, Primordial Ruin is split into two sections: a reactor room and a safe room. The goal is to use Arctrician buffs to activate nodes, beginning a reactor purge. At this point, retreat to the safe room where you can activate the nodes on the pillars and above the door to seal Persys in. Once the reactor purge is completed, the boss will be vulnerable for a short time.

Locate the Conduit Minotaurs, defeat them, and start activating nodes in the reactor core room. When the reactor is activated, text will appear on-screen stating: Reactor Purge Imminent, Seek Safety. At this point, retreat to the starting room.

Use the Arctrician buff to activate the nodes on the pillars and then the last one at the apex of the door. This will seal Persys in with the reactor. Once the purge completes, the doors will open and Persys will be vulnerable.

The Spire of the Watcher dungeon is going to put up a decent fight the first time players dive into it in Destiny 2. However, it's got some cool loot to earn and is one of the faster dungeons to complete, so expect to be diving back in rather soon! Take a look at our featured dungeon schedule so you know which of the other dungeons will earn you some Pinnacle gear (or Artifice armor). For more endgame content help, read our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.