Walk the Line, Duality Exotic Catalyst - Destiny 2

The Walk the Line quest in Destiny 2 allows players to unlock the Duality Exotic Catalyst. This quest tasks players with earning points, defeating Guardians, and slaying enemies using Duality’s slug and pellet function. It can be quite a lengthy quest and sometimes the Guardian aspect might appear bugged. With a bit of effort, this can be completed over a few play sessions.

After picking up Duality from the Season of the Hunt Season Pass (or the Monument to Lost Lights), you can visit Banshee-44 in the Tower and grab the Walk the Line quest (or have it automatically unlocked if collecting it after Beyond Light/Season of the Hunt). Completing this quest rewards you with the Duality Exotic Catalyst.

Step 1: Duality kills and activity completions

Walk the Line has you using Duality quite a bit. Once complete, you will receive the Duality Catalyst which will then need to be charged.

The first step for Walk the Line is to get a bunch of kills with Duality. You will specifically need to get defeats with the gun’s slug ability, which is done by aiming down sights (ADS). Duality shoots pellets when fired from the hip and a slug when ADSing.

300 points of calibration progress

Use Duality to defeat 50 Guardians

Use Duality’s Slugs to defeat 100 enemies

For the 300 points, you can earn these from Strike playlists, Nightfalls, Gambit and Crucible matches. Crucible and Gambit, as well as Nightfall: The Ordeal completions on Legend or higher offer the most points for your troubles. Unless you’ve got a good fireteam, Crucible may be your best option.

When this step is completed, you should find yourself in possession of the Duality Exotic Catalyst, though it won’t be charged. You will need a further 400 kills with the weapon to charge it. Once finished, the Duality Exotic Catalyst boosts the weapon’s range and enables Orb of Power generation.

Overall, this is one of the easier and faster Exotic Catalysts to complete. Check out our guide on all Exotic Catalysts and Masterwork upgrades so you can improve any of your other viable Exotic weapons.

Duality might not be the most powerful Exotic weapon out there, but its Catalyst certainly gives it a nice little bump in lethality. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for a treasure trove of resources.