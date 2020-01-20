How to get Bastion in Destiny 2 Bastion, an Exotic Fusion Rifle, is now available to unlock in Destiny 2, and it all begins with the quest, Memento.

Bastion, an Exotic Fusion Rifle players have known about for a while now, is finally available in Destiny 2. Anyone that wants to get their hands on this interesting beast will first need to finish the quest, Exploring the Corridors of Time. With that out of the way, a quest called Memento will be the next port of call.

Memento quest – Bastion Exotic Fusion Rifle

After running through 30 corridors, you will receive the quest item, Chronometric Weapon Core. Take this over to Saint-14.

Before we get into covering the Memento quest, it’s important you know how to complete the quest, Exploring the Corridors of Time. This is an extremely easy quest that you must collect from Saint-14. It tasks you with going into the Corridors of Time and, surprise, exploring it.

When you’re in this new area on Mercury, you must go through a sequence of hallways in the correct order. The order is as follows:

Credit to Raid Secrets and the Destiny 2 community for working out this code.

After passing through all 30 corridors in the correct order, you will reach a final room. Interact with the grave to receive the Chronometric Weapon Core and complete the quest. Now return to Saint-14 and speak with him to find a new quest: Memento.

Step 1: A False Refraction – Talk to Saint-14

After completing the quest, Exploring the Corridors of Time, return to Saint-14 to collect the new quest, Memento.

The first step of Memento is to talk with Saint-14. This will automatically happen when you pick up the quest.

Step 2: Spoken Word – Defeat Fallen Captains and Servitors

Go into the tunnel just north of the Empty Tank Lost Sector to find a guaranteed Fallen Captain spawn point.

The next step for the Memento quest is called Spoken Word. For this step, you will need to collect five Fallen intel by defeating Fallen Captains and Servitors.

The easiest way to do this is in Thieves’ Landing on the Tangled Shore. From the spawn point, travel to the left side of the area and go up past the Empty Tank Lost Sector. Head left into the path that leads to the Hollowed Lair Strike.

Continue down the path to where the enemies are. A Fallen Captain will always run out. Kill it, run back out to Thieves’ Landing, and then return to kill it again. Repeat this process until you have all 5 intels.

Step 3: Lost Connection – Speak with Spider

With the five pieces of Fallen intel collected, go and speak with Spider.

Step 4: Backroom Brawl – Empty Tank Lost Sector

Find Aksiniks in the Empty Tank Lost Sector on the Tangled Shore.

Spider will direct you to go into the Empty Tank Lost Sector and kill an enemy called Aksiniks, Bound by Honor. This is a simple step that will take only a few moments.

Step 5: Talk to Spider

Return to Spider once Aksiniks, Bound by Honor is no more.

Step 6: A Strong Arm – Spider bounties, enemies killed, Public Events

You'll be spending some time cleaning up the Tangled Shore for the "A Strong Arm" step of the Memento quest.

Next up is your classic Public Event grind. You will need to get a lot of kills, do a bunch of bounties, and run around the Tangled Shore doing events:

10 Spider bounties

30 Challenging enemies defeated

8 Public Events

Visit Spider first and grab his bounties as well as his Wanted bounties. Both count towards the total. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for Spider’s Wanted bounties so you don’t spend ages searching for your targets.

It’s also worth noting that Heroic Public Events count for 2 points. Make sure you know how to make Public Events go Heroic so you don’t waste time. Similarly, yellow health bar enemies also count as Challenging enemies, and they spawn during Public Events.

Step 7: Rude Awakening – Find a grave in Trapper’s Cave

Look for the blue mist by the waterfall to find the grave.

With the main grindy section of the Bastion quest completed, the next step is to go spelunking in a Lost Sector. For this step of the Memento quest, go to Four-Horn Gulch in the Tangled Shore and enter the Lost Sector, Trapper’s Cave. You're looking for a grave, though it doesn't really look like a grave at all.

Continue through the Lost Sector until you come to a drop down with a little waterfall. There will be a blue mist seeping from a corner. Interact with the ground to continue the quest.

Step 8: Altered Chief – Kill a unique enemy in The Hollowed Lair

Reysk is found at the very end of the special Strike, The Hollowed Lair, Memento. Defeat Reysk the Waning Light, and then leave or finish the Strike.

The final part of the Memento quest is to complete a unique version of a Tangled Shore Strike, The Hollowed Lair, Memento. In this Strike is an enemy you must kill called Reysk, the Waning Light.

Reysk spawns in the boss room, right after the boss goes immune for the first time. Look for the on-screen text saying he has appeared. He’s not very difficult to kill, but make sure you don’t accidentally finish the Strike before he dies or else you’ll have to run it again.

Once Reysk dies, you can leave the Strike and return to Saint-14.

Step 9: Speak to Saint-14

Return to Saint-14 to have him fix Bastion.

Go to the Tower and speak to Saint-14 to complete Memento and unlock Bastion, the Exotic Fusion Rifle.

Bastion perks

The burst power of Bastion is quite potent in PVP, though the charge-up does keep you vulnerable.

Bastion, as far as Exotic Fusion Rifles go, is fun to use albeit not nearly as potent as other options. It features Hammer-Forged Rifling, Liquid Coils, and Composite Stock as the standard perks. It’s Intrinsic and Trait perks are:

Saint’s Fists – Charge to fire 3 spreads of Kinetic slugs

Breakthrough – A portion of this weapon’s damage bypasses elemental shields

Every single round of Bastion fires three bursts of Kinetic slugs. This makes it feel almost like a combat shotgun or a mini Lord of Wolves. The Breakthrough perk means that part of the damage will bleed through elemental shields.

Given it sits in the Primary slot, you will need to weigh up whether it’s worth using it over your favorite Primary.

Though it won’t make a bad player good, it can very easily obliterate unsuspecting opponents and even blow through an opponent’s Super in a single burst. But as mentioned, it has to be in the right hands.

The quest for unlocking Bastion began with the hard work of the Destiny 2 community (such as those over at Raid Secrets) as they solved the puzzle of the Corridors of Time. If you want to get your hands on this new Exotic Fusion Rifle, you will need to complete Exploring the Corridors of Time as well as Memento. For more Exotic weapon guides, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.