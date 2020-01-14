Exploring the Corridors of Time puzzle solutions - Destiny 2 Learn all the solutions to the Exploring the Corridors of Time puzzle in Destiny 2 to unlock the emblem and lore.

Exploring the Corridors of Time is a new quest in Destiny 2 that has players running through endless hallways on Mercury. This new puzzle has a few different solutions that reward lore and one that rewards an emblem.

Exploring the Corridors of Time solutions

Exploring the Corridors of Time is a new puzzle quest in Destiny 2 with quite a few solutions.

The first step in solving the Exploring the Corridors of Time quest is to visit Osiris on Mercury and pick up the quest. It doesn’t offer a lot of information but it does point players to explore the Corridors of Time.

This is an area players might be familiar with from their time completing the Season of Dawn campaign as well as the An Impossible Task questline. In this new version, all of the corridors are open.

How the Corridors of Time puzzle works is really simple. Each hallway has a symbol in front of it. Walk through hallways in a specific order and you will reach an end room where you can collect a bit of lore or an emblem.

An example – using the first solution below – would be to find the PLUS sign in the first room and run through the corridor. When you enter the next area, find the SNAKE symbol and run through that corridor. In the next room, find the CLOVER symbol and go through that hallway. So on and so forth until you reach the end.

Use this image to help you work out what each symbol's name is and what it looks like.

Solution 1: Plus, Snake, Clover, Hex, Snake, Plus, Diamond

Solution 2: Clover, Clover, Hex, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Snake

Solution 3: Plus, Clover, Diamond, Diamond, Snake, Diamond, Diamond

Solution 4: Diamond, Clover, Plus, Hex, Clover, Hex, Clover

Solution 5: Diamond, Plus, Snake, Hex, Hex, Diamond, Plus

Solution 6: Diamond, Hex, Snake, Hex, Clover, Clover, Plus

Solution 7: Diamond, Plus, Clover, Hex, Snake, Hex, Snake

Solution 8: Clover, Plus, Clover, Hex, Clover, Diamond, Snake

Solution 9: Clover, Clover, Clover, Snake, Diamond, Hex, Diamond

Solution 10: Plus, Hex, Clover, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Hex

Solution 11: Snake, Hex, Snake, Hex, Diamond, Hex, Snake

Solution 12: Hex, Snake, Plus, Hex, Snake, Hex, Plus

Solution 13: Clover, Plus, Clover, Diamond, Snake, Snake, Hex

Solution 14: Hex, Diamond, Snake, Plus, Hex, Plus, Plus

Solution 15: Clover, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond

Solution 16: Clover, Diamond, Hex, Clover, Plus, Diamond, Plus

Solution 17: Diamond, Plus, Plus, Clover, Snake, Plus, Diamond

Solution 18 (Emblem): Diamond, Clover, Snake, Plus, Hex, Hex, Plus, Hex, Diamond, Clover, Snake

Savior of the Past is the emblem you receive for running through the Corridors of Time using Solution 16.

Credit to the Raid Secrets subreddit for putting in a lot of hard work to solve the Corridors of Time puzzle.

