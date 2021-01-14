No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst - Destiny 2 Complete the Soon quest to unlock the No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2.

No Time to Explain has made its way into Destiny 2 and with it an Exotic Catalyst. The No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst improves the weapon’s time-travelling bullet functionality but to access it you must first complete the Soon quest. This one can be a bit grindy if you don’t have an optimal farming method, so let’s make sure you do.

Soon quest, No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst

Depending on when you’re starting your journey for the No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst, the Soon quest can either be collected from the Exo Stranger or from the Monument to Lost Light. This is one of many Exotic Catalysts and Masterwork Upgrades in Destiny 2 that actually has a quest component.

You can pick up the Soon quest from the Exo Stranger. Complete it to unlock the No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst.

As for what the No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst does, well, it improves the frequency of projectiles through the Time-Slip. That means you’re getting more bang for your buck.

Step 1: Schematic code fragments

The first step of Soon is to collect five schematic codes by defeating combatants in the Bray Exoscience facility. This area is in the west of Cadmus Ridge. Simply enter the building until you get the Bray Exoscience loading name and then start killing things until you have all five schematics.

5 Schematic code fragments found

Step 2: Speak with the Exo Stranger

Head back to the Exo Stranger and speak with her to get the next part of the quest.

Step 3: Defeat Vex in Nexus, Infinitude and Glassway

Head to the Nexus and start getting Vex kills with No Time to Explain to complete this step.

This step of the Soon quest is a bit of a grind. You must use No Time to Explain to defeat Vex in The Glassway or the Well of Infinitude, the areas accessed via the Nexus in the east of Asterion Abyss on Europa. A good way to do this is to physically go there in Patrol. Clear out the areas, leave, and then go back in.

60 Vex defeated

You might think that doing the Strike would be a good option, but it’s not. The reason for this is that there are no Vex in that Strike until the very end in the boss room, and even then, there are only a handful.

Step 4: Speak with the Exo Stranger

Speak with the Exo Stranger when you’ve gotten your kills to complete the Soon quest. You’ll now be in possession of the No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst.

How to charge the No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst

The No Time to Explain Catalyst requires 700 kills with the weapon for completion.

Charging the No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst is as easy as getting kills with the weapon. Just equip No Time to Explain and use it until the Catalyst is completed. You will need to get a rather reasonable 700 kills. Load up the Strike or Nightfall playlist, pop on an episode of Skankcore64 and get to farming kills.

The Soon quest and the No Time to Explain Exotic Catalyst are both rather reasonable in their length. Thankfully, there’s only a little bit of farming involved. Make sure you spend some time looking over the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for a wealth of helpful articles.